South Dakota Rancher Saved After Being Stranded in Blizzard for 27 Hours

When one South Dakota rancher set out to feed his cattle late last week, he had no idea it would be 27 hours before he made it back home. Thankfully, a group of helpful friends and strangers banded together to eventually rescue the rancher from the blizzard. Getting him safely back home.

The South Dakota Rancher Was Able To Call On A Nearby Neighbor For Help After Getting Stuck In The Blizzard

According to reports, the Todd County South Dakota rancher, Rodney Paulsen set out to feed his cattle on Thursday afternoon last week. However, he got stuck in the snow, leaving him unable to leave the area.

Thankfully, the rancher who is in his 70s was initially able to call for help by contacting nearby neighbor Gus Gran. Gran responded to the call immediately, trying to get to Paulson. However, the blizzard was raging on creating terrible conditions and impassable snow amounts. Even Gran’s farm equipment couldn’t make it through.

Gran remembers how he was able to make it about a mile in Paulsen’s direction before getting stuck himself. And, the situation was a little scarier since it was already getting dark.

“I called my dad,” Gran recalls. “And he comes down with another loader tractor, and it took him two hours to dig me out.”

According to the South Dakota man, it then took them five hours to drive just three miles back home.

‘Rodney Is Going To Have To Stay Tonight’

Gran remembers telling his dad that there was no way they were going to be making it to Rodney that night. “I said, Dad, I said, look, ‘Rodney’s going to have to stay there tonight,’” Gran recalls.

Rodney was prepared, thankfully. The rancher has a full tank of gas – and heat because of it. He also had a working cellphone with him so Gran was able to call and tell Rodney he would have to sit tight for a bit until daylight.

On Friday, Gus Gran continued his efforts to reach his neighbor. And, luck stepped in when he met a trucker who was hauling a tracked tractor on his semitrailer from Jackson Minnesota. The tractor was on its way to a California dealership.

In fact, the trucker who is named Ryan Spartz had already pulled the tractor off a few times to help stranded motorists along South Dakota’s highway 18. Spartz relates that he called the dealership in California “about three or four times” to make sure this plan was okay. “They said ‘yeah’. Spartz says. “No hesitation.”

Too Good To Be True

Thanks to Spartz’s help, Gran was able to quickly reach Paulson, blowing through massive snow drifts along the way.

“It was just too good to be true,” Gran recalls with Spartz agreeing that it “really was.”

Spartz adds that the whole experience was “unbelievable.”

“It was a cakewalk,” Gran agrees of the massive piece of machinery.

The rescuers were able to make it to Paulson after the rancher had already spent 27 hours in his tractor, stranded in the storm.

“I teared up,” Gran remembers.

“We pulled up there, I started crying,” Gran says. “It was a big relief to get him home. It was just, it’s crazy. I mean, pictures don’t do this deal justice.”