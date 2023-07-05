South Yellowstone hit by tremendous severe storm, Lake Hotel damaged

“Everyone on our tour is safe,” Yellowstone Tour Guide‘s Dave Reeves reported as the severe storm rocked the national park’s southeast.

On Monday, “While visiting the Lake Hotel, a severe thunderstorm rolled in, snapping several trees, dropping several trees onto the Lake Hotel, some cars and knocking out power,” Reeves told the company’s Facebook at the time.

Winds of “70+ mph” swept through the park, prompting Yellowstone Tour Guides to ask people to “avoid the Lake area, Mud Volcano south, the East Entrance and Lake to West Thumb to allow NPS crews to respond.”

“I was at Lake Village and it was like a hurricane,” Reeves told FTW OUTDOORS in the aftermath. “We saw several trees falling, many trees blocking the road to the north and south. Destruction everywhere. It was pretty crazy!”

‘Be careful, stay away from downed power lines, and expect long delays well into the evening’

“For those in the park, be careful, stay away from downed power lines, and expect long delays well into the evening,” Yellowstone Tour Guides’ report added.

Thankfully, Reeves’ tour group was able to “ride out the storm” in the historic Lake Hotel. Afterward, the company received photos from Reeves (above) after he’d made it safely to Old Faithful.

Further fallout included “multiple trees down in the road, some cars hit by falling trees, and significant damage,” the company notes.

A lightening strike would also start a fire in the Fishing Bridge area of the national park.

“This severe thunderstorm also knocked out power to the Fishing Bridge, Lake and West Thumb areas,” Yellowstone Tour Guides’ Jim Holstein posted to their Facebook. “It is likely that there are many power lines down. Those staying in these areas should expect no power until tomorrow and should also be aware of low temperatures tonight as a winter weather advisory goes into effect to the north and northeast of the park for 2 to 6 inches of snow above 9000.”

Severe storms are not uncommon in Yellowstone National Park

The park has not reported any injuries from the storm, thankfully. But those familiar with Yellowstone know that severe storms are not uncommon.

The most infamous of our time struck a year ago. Now known as the Yellowstone Flood Event of 2022, unprecedented rainfall coupled with seasonal snow melt to devastating effect.

“One year ago today, our team faced one of the most significant challenges in Yellowstone’s history,” park officials began in their one-year memorial message on June 13, 2023.

“After receiving a combined 7.5-9.5 inches of rain and snowmelt in 24 hours, flooding destroyed park roads, wastewater infrastructure, backcountry trails and bridges, power systems, and employee housing,” they continue.

“Nine days after a complete evacuation, we reopened three of five entrances and all entrances in only four months.” And it was truly remarkable as it sounds. But this only scratches the surface.

