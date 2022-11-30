Southeast Tornado Damage Stretches Into Ohio, Leaving Thousands Without Power

More than 1,400 AES Ohio customers reported power outages following the southeast tornado outbreak as Wednesday’s damage assessments continue.

Those outages are in Ohio’s Montgomery County alone. As local WHIO reports, power crews remain at locations of power outages, and will be working long hours until customers have service restored.

AES officials recommend all Ohio residents “treat every down line as live,” and ask that customers “report outages and stay away from powerlines.”

As for the cause, severe weather and a resulting tornado outbreak swept the southeast Tuesday, causing catastrophic damage across almost a dozen states. The storms stretched up into Ohio, where severe weather conditions took out power lines in the Miami Valley area. Winds in excess of 30 mph swept through overnight, causing trees and debris to take out lines, transformers, and other structures.

As of Wednesday morning, AES crews have cleared the majority of foliage and are hoping for power to be restored asap. Their spokesperson reiterates that this all depends on weather conditions, however.

Thankfully, there are no injuries or damage to homeowner properties at this time, according to the spokesperson. Yet as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, 741 customers remain without power. WHIO reports outages are still present in the following counties:

Montgomery County: 110

Clinton County: 433

Greene County: 169

Preble County: 22

Shelby County: 1

Tuesday’s Southeast Tornado Event Claims Two Lives, Leaves Tens of Thousands More Without Power

Throughout Tuesday, Nov. 29, tornadoes tore across the southeastern United States. A warm front and resulting severe weather brought intense winds, hail, and torrential rainfall alongside.

In total, a staggering 29 tornado reports cropped up Tuesday. More than 11 million people have been impacted by the storms in at least 9 states, but the hardest hit are Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Tragically, the southeast tornado outbreak claimed two lives. A child and her mother were killed in Montgomery County, Alabama when a tree fell on their home, Christina Thornton, the county’s emergency management director, says. The woman’s husband was also injured, but survived.

“That area and community is devastated, with lines down, trees down and roadways blocked,” Ms. Thornton adds for the New York Times.

Southeast search-and-rescue operations have concluded, Thornton says, so officials aren’t expecting any other casualties to come to light. But damage assessments continue, and will for some time. Rehabilitation and rebuilding will take far longer.

In total, some 20,000 Alabama customers were without power Wednesday morning. According to poweroutage.us‘s numbers, the state was by-far the hardest hit by the southeast tornado outbreak.

Our home state of Tennessee was also affected by the storms, but didn’t receive the brunt force. Outsider sends our best to all affected by these terrible storms, and will keep you updated as recovery continues.