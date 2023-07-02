‘Friendly’ southern right whale approaches boaters in ‘incredible experience’

For boaters, the sun, sea, and salt air are more than enough to provide a memorable experience. But a close encounter with sea life, especially one as breathtaking as a southern right whale, is what takes a day from memorable to magical.

When Australia native Colleen Smetham experienced such an encounter off Western Australia’s south coast, she and her husband, Paul, could hardly believe their eyes.

The incident occurred just after they had anchored for lunch. As they prepared to eat, they spotted a large creature swimming toward the front of their boat. For their safety, as well as that of the animal, they pulled the anchor from the water.

“It seemed to be heading our way,” Smetham told ABC. “So we pulled the anchor up just thinking in case it gets caught up in the rope, or we need to disappear quickly.”

Rather than a frightening incident, however, the couple experienced something “incredible.” For nearly half an hour, the southern right whale circled their boat, occasionally bringing its head above water to peer at its strange visitors.

“A very friendly southern right whale came up to swim around our boat for about 20 minutes in 8 meters (26 feet) of water!” Smetham wrote in a Facebook post documenting the encounter.

“[The whale] was just so calm and gentle and really curious,” the awestruck boater recalled. “It didn’t even glance at the boat. It was just incredible … it was looking at us. We were in the right place at the right time and met the right whale.”

Southern right whales spend their winters in Australia

As their name suggests, southern right whales inhabit waters throughout the Southern Hemisphere of the globe. In winter (from June to October), the whales migrate north to breed, visiting the shores of southern South America, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

As the weather turns warmer and summer arrives, the whales flock south to their frigid feeding grounds near Antarctica. Once there, they feast on zooplankton and krill by filter feeding. Swimming with their mouths half open, the southern right whales collect mouthfuls of their tiny prey by straining seawater through their brush-like baleen plates.

Identifying the southern right whale is relatively easy, as the species have many distinct features that set them apart from other cetaceans. First and foremost, they’re the only large whale lacking a dorsal fin.

Additionally, as you can clearly see on the individual in the video, they carry white callosities (irregular growths resembling calluses with a rough, hard texture). Interestingly, no two whales have the same pattern of callosities, making them an identifier similar to fingerprints!

Now, whales are known for their leisurely pace through the water. Southern right whales, however, are exceptionally slow-moving cetaceans, moving at an average of just 3 mph.

With a stocky body and wide, paddle-like flippers, southern right whales grow between 43 and 56 feet in length, tipping the scales at an astounding 176,000 pounds.

Despite their enormous size, southern right whales are quite friendly. Known for their peaceful, playful nature, they will sometimes approach boats out of curiosity.

Just as whale-watching is a beloved pastime for humans, whales get a kick out of human-watching when the opportunity presents itself, as it did this fortuitous afternoon in Australia.