Space Station Forced to Dodge Debris, Delaying US Spacewalk

There’s considerably less traffic in space, however, despite that, the International Space Station was forced to avoid a collision with a chunk of Russian space debris Wednesday after it came “dangerously close” to the craft. That said, avoiding the collision meant delaying a U.S. spacewalk necessary for helping improve the outpost’s power system.

According to Space.com, the piece of Russian space junk is part of an old Fregat upper stage. NASA expected the space debris to pass within a quarter-mile of the ISS at 11:17 a.m. EST. The outlet states American astronauts Frank Rubio and John Cassada were prepared to step outside the space station Wednesday morning from the QUEST airlock at the time. However, as they were getting ready, their walk was canceled. The pair had planned on installing new solar arrays, bettering the orbital outpost’s power system. Just as they were preparing to exit the ISS, though, ground control advised the walk had been canceled.

Per the outlet, the Russian debris that could have potentially impacted the space station measures 11 feet in length. It had originally been used on the Soyuz and Zenith launchers. The minuscule distance between the ISS and the debris’s approach forced those in charge to issue a “red” warning. This is the highest level warning, according to NASA spokesperson at Mission Control, Dan Huot.

Providing live commentary during the space junk’s approach, Huot said, “This is a piece of debris that’s been tracked over the last couple of days and its tracking data was always in our green and yellow range, which doesn’t necessitate doing a maneuver.”

He continued, “this morning, it moved to red, and once we get into red, we have to take action, whether it’s a debris maneuver or some other precautionary measure to help keep the crew safe.”

NASA Plans to Schedule New Spacewalk Outside International Space Station

Although Wednesday’s spacewalk was canceled, NASA plans on rescheduling the outing relatively soon. During his update this morning, Huot said the walk could take place later this week.

“The crew is going to have to replan their schedule for the day so they don’t expect to see a spacewalk today,” Mission Control’s spokesperson continued. He further assured the public that despite the space junk’s close approach to the space station, the crew is safe.

“The crew is not in danger. This is not the first time we’ve done this and won’t be the last. This is just about some of the realities of operating in low Earth orbit.”

Still, despite these instances do happen, the maneuver interrupts the American astronauts’ work installing new solar wings on the space station. The pair recently made history as the NASA astronauts stepped outside the ISS for the first back in November. It came as one of three phases in their efforts to install the new arrays.