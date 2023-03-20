Spearfisher Recounts Bull Shark Ripping Off Part of His Arm

A diving instructor was left with a horrific wound in his arm after he was mauled by a bull shark in Florida.

Zack Winegardner, a 26-year-old diving instructor, was spearfishing at a depth of around 75 feet off the coast of Marathon, Florida. Suddenly, a monster bull shark “appeared out of nowhere,” sinking its razor-sharp teeth into his arm before tearing a chunk from it.

As the unfamiliar pressure and shock from the encounter gave way to excruciating pain, Winegardner swam to the surface as quickly as he could. Upon returning to the shore, someone contacted first responders, who soon arrived to airlift the injured diver to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami.

The diver spent ten days in the hospital, where doctors worked tirelessly to repair not only the gaping hole the bull shark left behind but also the ripped tendons in Winegardner’s wrist and the teeth marks littering the inside of his lower arm.

When it was all said and done, the diver had 90 staples and an array of stitches in his arm, in addition to the skin graft to repair the hole missing from it. Staff also administered an IV bacterial cleanse to prevent infection.

With his exterior wounds on the road to recovery, Winegardner spent four months in intense physiotherapy. Despite the lengthy treatment, however, the use of his hand remains limited. The diver cannot fully bend his wrist or open his hand.

Spearfisher Didn’t Let Bull Shark Attack Stop Him From Pursuing His Passions

After six long months, Winegardner was finally well enough to return to the water, where he took up dive instructing again.

Though he’ll carry the effects of the bull shark attack forever, he’s an animal lover at heart with a passion for the sea. “I’m a little eerie when I can’t see,” he said of his return to diving. “But it’s not stopping me.”

Rather than placing blame on the shark, he believes it mistook him for food. People feeding sharks from the nearby docks are making them “more comfortable” around humans, he said.

“I went spearfishing off Marathon and shot a fish,” he recalled to The Mirror. “I was heading back to the boat and a bull shark came from behind me and just latched onto my arm. The shark, about 6ft, most likely mistook me for food. It was probably going for my stringer and got my arm instead. It bit me, realized it didn’t want me, and then bolted.”

The diver explained that he wasn’t necessarily worried about dying in the aftermath of the bull shark attack. He was, however, concerned that he might lose his arm. “I’m very grateful that I still have it,” he said.