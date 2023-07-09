The speed of a snapping turtle on land may surprise you

And not for the reason you think. When it comes to the common snapping turtle, we tend to think of their incredible striking speed.

In fact, the common snapper can lash out and snap at prey faster than the human eye can blink. This is made possible by some truly remarkable musculature in their shoulders, neck, and jaws. So what do you do if you ever come across a snapping turtle on land?

Turn around and walk away. You don’t even have to run. In fact, you can probably take a leisurely stroll away. Why?

While these large omnivores can swim at a steady 12 miles-per-hour (mph), their large, heavy bodies make them sslllooowww movers on land. According to the National Park Service (NPS), the common snapping turtle’s fastest running speed clocks in at 2.4 mph.

In comparison, the average walking speed of a human being is 3 mph. Our average running speed, however, is 7 mph. So the common snapping turtle is at least one wild predator you can successfully run from.

The Common Snapping Turtle (Chelydra serpentina) in action

In kind, footage from Rocks National Lakeshore filmed by NPS’ D. Sharp shows a snapper in action. “Life is a marathon, not a sprint,” Sharp says of this “large snapping turtle slowly walking in real-time”:

“Slow as shell. Due to its huge physique, the snapping turtle runs at an average speed of 2.4 mph. In water, this speed boosts up to 10 to 12 mph. Same. Hey, forward is forward,” NPS jests of Sharp’s footage in another spot-on social media post (via NPS Instagram) that puts Matthew Wilder’s 1984 classic, Break My Stride, to perfect use.

“Ain’t nothin’ gonna to break my stride – Nobody gonna slow me down, oh no…”

And please remember, “Snapping turtles will snap if provoked, but they aren’t typically aggressive. In the water, they are usually calm, and they aren’t considered a danger to swimmers. However, they can be a bit more aggressive on land,” NPS continues.

Still, our innate caution around snappers comes from, well, why we started calling them snapping turtles in the first place. Any real fear of losing a digit or appendage should be reserved for the alligator snapping turtle, though.

“The average common snapping turtle can bite with a force of about 210 Newtons,” NPS cites. “A ‘newton’ is the unit of force in the International System of Units (SI). It’s defined as 1 kg⋅m/s2, the force which gives a mass of 1 kilogram an acceleration of 1 meter per second. So, nothing to do with figs. Sounds complicated, we just post turtle videos, but 210 Newtons is a good amount a force.”

This sounds impressive, and it is. This pressure is certainly enough to get the job done when combined with their 170+ mph snapping speed. But to put it in context, the average human can put 300 Newtons into a bit with their molars.

In short, we should respect the common snapping turtle and given them space. But any tall tales of running from vicious common snappers are exactly that: tall tales.

We’d recommend still giving Chonkosaurus ample room, however. He’s a big boy.