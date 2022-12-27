Spur Tunnel is Leaking, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park Aims to Avoid Catastrophe with Repairs & Closures

Closures are coming to Great Smoky Mountains‘ iconic Spur Tunnel as the national park readies to remedy water leaks and faulty lighting.

For many of us, the Smokies are home. And few sights (and sounds) signal an arrival into this majestic Appalachian park like entering the Spur Tunnel, then laying on the car horn to hear it echo throughout. It’s a sort of rite of passage for Tennesseans resulting from our eagerness to enter the park from Gatlinburg. Folks have been honking through Spur Tunnel for generations now, too, and its heavy walls are beginning to show their age.

Traditions aside, Spur Tunnel is in need of repairs to address noticeable water leaks and lighting improvements, Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) cites to Outsider. As a result, traffic on the northbound Gatlinburg stretch of the Spur will be reduced to one lane beginning January 3. Closures will last through April 7, 2023 in order for repairs to Spur Tunnel.

The park expects single-lane closures will cause temporary delays, but the tunnel will still be accessible throughout. And while there’s no evidence that our traditional honking is responsible for the damage, the park is asking that visitors “refrain from honking when traveling through the construction zone.”

This, of course, is for the safety of construction crews, as is reducing speeds when passing through.

Closure Details for Spur Tunnel in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Traffic on the northbound Spur will reduce to one lane from January 3 through April 7, 2023

Closures will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the construction period

For the safety of workers, motorists are reminded to reduce speeds and refrain from honking when traveling through the construction zone

Allow extra time for all northbound travel on the Spur

As for those repairs, “Crews will replace drains and lights, clean and paint the tunnel interior, put in a new lighting control system, and install a generator for emergency backup,” GRSM details in their media release.

“We are doing everything we can to expedite the project and minimize the impact on our local communities,” Barbara Hatcher, Facility Management Division Chief, adds in a public GRSM news release. “While the single-lane closures will cause temporary delays, the repairs are necessary to address water leaks and lighting improvements.”

Construction funding comes via The Federal Highway Administration, which awarded $10,284,135 to Bryant’s Land Development of Burnsville, NC for the repairs. Great Smoky Mountains National Park expects the project to “fully conclude” by June 5, 2023.

The National Park Service is also incentivizing this construction contract by providing $10,000 per day for early completion. This, hopefully, will speed up all work that requires single-lane closures to the Spur.

Spur Tunnel: An Aging Smoky Mountains Icon

If unfamiliar, The Spur is one part of the larger Foothills Parkway that passes through Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This 4.2-mile-long roadway averages a whopping 49,000 vehicles per day (source) as visitors travel between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, TN.

The Spur’s unique name hails from the Anglo-American pioneers who settled Appalachia in the early 19th century. Horses were the main means of travel at the time, and riders came equipped with spurs. As later settlers planned, then constructed this roadway, it took on the familiar shape of their spurs, hence the name.

The current Spur Tunnel was completed in the mid-20th century, and is in great need of updating. The Smokies receive rainforest-level precipitation yearly, and great erosion follows. Failure to update this iconic tunnel would only exacerbate current leaks. This, alongside great daily use, could lead to eventual collapse and/or catastrophe. And that’s one possible outcome Great Smoky Mountains – the most visited national park in the world – will not allow.

For more information on 2023’s temporary road closures, visit GRSM’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates.