Starving Yearling Bear With Broken Leg Saved by Appalachian Bear Rescue

The Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend, Tennessee recently rescued an almost 13-month-old bear cub from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park this past Friday. The bear has been dubbed “Lovey Bear” in honor of the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday. Lovey Bear was rescued at Maloney Point near Laurel Falls. According to ABC 6 WATE, The bear was taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for an examination.

The worst of his injuries is a broken femur, which had to be repaired with a long and complicated surgery. Because of his terrible calcium deficiency, the little bear’s bones were brittle which made the surgery even more complicated. However, the surgery went well and Lovey Bear is well on his way to recovery.

Despite being a little over a year old, the bear only weighs 13.2 pounds. That’s about a quarter of what a bear that age should weigh. Lovey Bear is recovering nicely and has been eating mixed yogurts, applesauce, and grapes embedded with deworming and pain medication.“We’ll do our best for Lovey; it’s hard for a wild black bear to endure this kind of confinement, but we’ve had good luck with bears in a similar situation. We hope our luck holds up.”

Appalachian Bear Rescue Has Long History Of Helping Bears Recover

The Appalachian Bear Rescue was founded in 1996. They have a long history of helping bears recover, so it’s good to know Lovey Bear is in good hands. Earlier this year, another bruin named Taco Bear was released back into the Great Smoky Mountains after spending 8 months recovering. Taco Bear was rescued on May 4th after being found orphaned, crying, and alone in a neighborhood. He weighed only 3 pounds at the time.

During his 8 months at Appalachian Bear Rescue, Taco Bear grew, matured, and socialized with the other bears in his enclosure named Thyme, Truffle, and Thistle. By January, all 4 bears were strong enough to be released back into the wild. Taco Bear had grown from 3 pounds to 113 pounds in that time.

In 2022, the Appalachian Bear Rescue took in a total of 21 black bears in need of help. 14 of them have already been released back into the wild while 4 more are set to be set free soon. Most of the bears recover quicker than Taco, who was the longest-tenured resident of the year. Other notable bears they helped last year include a bear named Heather. She was found on August 3rd with more than 30 wounds covering her body. She needed 5 months of recovery before being released. Another bear was aptly named Little Trouble. She was found with her head stuck in a plastic jug. It’s believed she had been stuck for more than a week before being rescued. The smallest bear of the year was named Nettles Bear, who was only 9 months old when she was rescued on October 23.