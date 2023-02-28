WATCH: State Record Flathead Catfish Released Back Into North Carolina River

Anytime you catch a fish, it’s pretty a pretty cool experience. There’s just something primal about it. As a human being, catching fish and hunting wild game are literally engrained in your DNA. It’s why your adrenaline starts pumping every time you feel a tug on that line or see a bobber dip under the water. Catching a fish big enough to break a state record though? Well, that’s got to be the thrill of a lifetime. Releasing a catfish like this back into the water so it can carry on with its life and potentially be hooked by another lucky angler though? Well, that has got to be almost as rewarding as catching a true river monster in the first place though.

Viral footage of a North Carolina man named Tyler Barnes releasing his state record-breaking flathead catfish back into the Neuse River is awesome. The fish is an absolute behemoth. It’s almost as big as the two guys it takes to lift it back into the water. The big cat is a little sluggish at first. But eventually, it regains its strength and swims off into the murky depths. The fish was actually caught back in 2020. However, the video goes viral again periodically given how unique it is to see such a special fish turned loose. Barnes even called the experience of catching a fish like that the best day of his life.

More Details About The Almost 80-Pound Monster Catfish

According to the Fayetteville Observer, Tyler Barnes caught the catfish back on July 19th, 2020. The fish tipped the scales at 78.9 pounds. The fish was officially certified at EZ Bait & Tackle in Goldsboro, North Carolina. Though it took a little bit of time for the record to be certified by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, there was little doubt about the legitimacy of the big fish.

It turns out that modern is making fishing records easier to verify and confirm. It’s also helping keep more record-breaking fish alive now too. Longtime fishing guide and YouTube/Podcast host Dieter Melhorn explained, “in the old days, you’d have a black-and-white photo and there would only be one copy. Now, you’ve got live streaming video of the entire weighing process which adds credibility if there are any questions,” Melhorn said.“Once the biologist sees it and gets a positive ID on it, usually it’s a pretty quick process — within 48 hours. The biggest issue with all these record fish is getting them to a certified scale, especially for those of us who want to catch and release. In the old days, all of these fish would be dead.”