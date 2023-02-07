State’s Hunters Killed More Than 200,000 Deer This Season

Ohio hunters took more deer this season than they have in a decade. According to reports, this season, hunters in the state took over 200,000 deer.

Ohio’s hunting season for white-tailed deer came to a close this past Sunday, with hunters taking 210,977 deer taken during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth hunting season. The season began on Sept. 10 of last year.

Last year, the Ohio Division of Natural Resources reported hunters took 196,988 deer.

This season marked the first time in a decade that Ohio hunters killed over 200,000 deer.

“Ohio is consistently one of the nation’s best states for deer hunting, and this season reaffirmed that status,” said Ohio’s wildlife chief, Kendra Wecker.

For the second consecutive year in a row, eastern Ohio’s small rural community of Coshocton County topped the state as a county with the highest number of deer taken. There, hunters checked 7,590 animals. In the previous season, people in the county took 7,144. Tuscarawas and Muskingum counties also followed behind Coshocton County. Additionally, in Cuyahoga County, people took 929 deer this season.

Ohio deer hunters continue to dominate the sport

According to a spokesperson at Whitetails of Ohio in Wellington, the year was highly successful, as the deer population in rural counties had skyrocketed.

In the archery season alone, Ohio hunters took 99,742 deer, while firearm hunters took 87,095 deer. There were also 1,008 deer checked in controlled firearm hunts. In addition, Ohio’s youth took 9,515 deer.

During Ohio’s four-day muzzleloader season, hunters harvested 13,617 white-tailed deer, more than 2,000 above the average for the past three years and nearly 700 more than the previous season.

Additionally, the hunter’s weapon of choice also varied across the state: 34% of hunters used a crossbow, 26% used straight-walled cartridge rifles; 17% chose to use a shotgun; 13% used a vertical bow; 9% picked muzzleloaders, and just 1% opted for a handgun.

In addition, nearly half of the deer taken in Ohio this season were does. Bucks made up 41% of deer taken, while button bucks, deer with a flat top between their ears, made up 9%.

The state also noted that over 400,000 hunters in Ohio bought permits across all hunting seasons. In addition, hunters from across the nation bought licenses to hunt in Ohio, with Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, North Carolina, and New York having the highest nonresident permit sales.

“Ohio hunters have enjoyed a long season with many chances to get afield,” Wecker added.

All deer taken in Ohio must be registered by the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System, which allows the Division of Wildlife to examine deer health and other essential factors of the animals.