Steve Irwin’s Father Calls for Change Following Slaughter of Killer Crocodile

Bob Irwin, father of the late great Steve Irwin, is among the conservationists calling for greater protection for crocodiles after wildlife officials slaughtered the one responsible for eating a dog and injuring a man in Australia.

Last week, Alistair MacPhee decided to beat the Queensland heat with a dip in a river alongside his beloved dog, Molly. Just as the pair entered the water, however, a 13-foot crocodile launched itself from the depths, sinking its teeth into MacPhee’s leg before pulling Molly into the water to devour the dog.

The next day, wildlife officials arrived at the river and slaughtered the crocodile with a gunshot to the head. During the subsequent autopsy, officers discovered the remains of the dog in the croc’s stomach.

The incident caused immediate controversy. Though the man’s injury and the loss of Molly were undeniably tragic, officials argued that Australian should’ve known better than to put himself and his pet at risk by entering “croc country.”

“If you go into croc territory and try to go swimming in somewhere like the Bloomfield, and the crocodile then associates humans with a food source, that’s going to change that crocodile’s behavior,” explained Department of Environment and Science Incident Controller Michael Joyce.

Now, Bob Irwin is speaking out against the slaughter of Australia’s crocodiles as well. Like his son and granddaughter after him, Irwin has a lifetime of experience working with wildlife.

Bob Irwin Tired of Slaughtered Problem Crocodiles Paying the ‘Ultimate Price’

After more than 50 years with the country’s crocs, he explained that he’s “constantly upset” by incidents involving humans resulting in the slaughter of crocodiles. “The crocodile, of course, pays the ultimate price,” the conservationist lamented, per ABC News.

Rather than culling problem crocs, Irwin hopes for stronger deterrents to prevent such incidents in the first place. He argued that protections are in place to prevent people from exposing themselves to a variety of wildlife across Australia. Crocodiles should receive those same protections.

“You cannot go within 100 meters of a humpback whale in the ocean, feed or make food available to dingoes on K’gari, swim in restricted areas at Babinda Boulders, or be caught feeding cassowaries from your picnic rug at Etty Bay,” Irwin argued. “It is now an offense.”

According to the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, they haven’t received any complaints of animal cruelty regarding the crocodile slaughter. Because of that, they are not investigating it at this time.

Meanwhile, Alister MacPhee has largely declined interview requests. However, he did issue a statement from the hospital saying he had “unfortunately learned the hard way” not to venture into crocodile country. “Everyone needs to be croc-wise in croc territory,” he said.

The boat ramp where the tragedy occurred houses several signs warning visitors of the dangers of crocs. Matt Cornish, a wildlife educator and former Queensland Police officer, called the incident “extremely disappointing,” as it resulted in the death of an apex predator crucial to the ecosystem. He estimated the slaughtered crocodile was likely more than 40 years old.