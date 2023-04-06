Steve Irwin’s Father Leads Charge to Prosecute Trespassing ‘Crocodile Influencers’

In the age of the internet, where social currency is king, influencers will do just about anything for views – including putting themselves in harm’s way. Some, like Bob Irwin, the father of the late conservationist Steve Irwin, are now fighting back against these careless social media users, and anyone else who knowingly endangers themselves by crossing paths with a crocodile.

The push against influencers and other reckless recreationists comes as a direct reaction to the recent rash of incidents. Many of these occurred after a human deliberately entered croc territory and suffered injuries as a result.

Encounters such as these often end with the animal labeled as a “problem crocodile” and euthanized to prevent further incidents. Bob Irwin is just one of the many conservationists and wildlife officials in dismay at the treatment of reptiles simply exhibiting their natural behavior. The blame is placed on the animal, not the human.

“The government says idiots like these are not breaking any laws,” Irwin told The Guardian. “Well, I say, change the law.”

In response to Irwin’s pleas, the Environmental Defenders Office recently proposed reforms to Queensland’s Nature Conservation Act. If passed, the move would close the loophole that prevents authorities from prosecuting irresponsible behavior.

Those who recklessly enter crocodile habitats could find themselves facing fines or additional legal trouble. Anyone who does so for the purpose of making social media content would be punished even more severely.

‘Crocodile Influencers’ Endanger Both Themselves and Wildlife

Among the most recent incidents occurred when a man entered a known crocodile habitat with his dog for a swim. The many warnings about the reptiles’ presence littering the area went ignored.

As the pair stepped into the water, a crocodile lunged, mauling the man and eating the dog. Wildlife officials shot the croc dead in response.

According to Kathleen Walker, a traditional owner from Wujal Wujal country where the incident took place, two saltwater crocodiles lost their lives in recent months against the community’s wishes.

“[The] incident has deeply saddened our people. It was completely unnecessary and avoidable,” Walker said. “We support the Environmental Defenders Office’s recommendations in the name of creating greater protection for our totem animal, the saltwater crocodile, when human error is involved.”

The proposed reforms have the support of more than 40 traditional owners, conservationists, scientists, business owners, and community members, EDO managing lawyer Kirstiana Ward explained. Similar laws are in place to protect dingoes, so it wouldn’t be a novel move for the area.

A letter drafted by the EDO also calls for additional public education campaigns to further remove the possibility of ignorance. “Communities and crocodiles can peacefully coexist when people do the right thing. This is not a croc management issue – it is a people management issue,” Ward said.