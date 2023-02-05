Steve Irwin’s Wife Terri Celebrates The Anniversary Of Their Engagement

Crikey! I’m emotional! Terri Irwin, the wife of Steve Irwin recently shared a photograph from their engagement. If you’re part of the generation that grew up tuning into his show and idolizing the legendary Crocodile Hunter, then this post is sure to tug on your heartstrings.

Steve Irwin’s wild antics were incredibly entertaining and his love and passion for wild animals were always very obvious on the show. The love he had for his wife was also very obvious on the show. Their relationship is an absolutely amazing love story. Steve Irwin’s wild legacy and love for his wife were so strong that it has all continued to live on long after he’s been gone.

It was 31 years ago today that Steve asked, and I said “Yes!”. We were soulmates, best friends, and worked together on a mission of wildlife conservation. Best of all we had lots of fun! pic.twitter.com/pq2ydy8dEU — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) February 2, 2023

Steve and Terri Irwins Wild Love Story And Television Success

Steve Irwin was born and raised in Australia. His passion for wild things and wild places was first inspired by his parents. According to Ask.com, the Irwin family founded the Beerwah Reptile Park in Queensland in 1970. Irwin and his father regularly explored the Australian Outback to find lizards, snakes, and crocodiles to relocate to zoos and sanctuaries. He showed his fearlessness from a young age by leaping on the back of small crocodiles and wrestling them into the boat.

The crocodile hunter started making a name for himself in the 1980s. That’s when he first started filming some of his adventures wrestling crocodiles. Although no one was really watching his videos at the time. Eventually, though, he showed the tapes to a TV producer who helped him turn the raw footage into a 10-hour documentary series that first went live in 1992.

By that same time, Steve Irwin had taken over his family’s reptile park. He rebranded the facility as the Australia Zoo and started growing the operation. While working at the zoo he met his wife Terri. They would get married the same year that The Crocodile Hunter first aired on television. The show would become arguably the biggest wildlife television show in history.

Starting in 1997, the series was presented by Animal Planet, and became the network’s highest-rated show. It was syndicated in more than 100 countries around the world. 64 episodes aired between 1997 – 2004 and inspired several film spinoffs. Irwin would also go on to do live interviews with some of the biggest television hosts of all time. The absolutely amazing love story that Steve and Terri Irwin shared together was also highlighted by Oprah on her show in 2002.

The Crocodile Hunter’s Wife And Kids Are Carrying On His Legacy

Steve Irwin was filming a documentary in the waters around Australia’s Great Barrier reef in 2006 when he was tragically killed in an accident involving a stingray. While swimming over the top of the stingray, the sea creature repeatedly stung him in the chest and caused cardiac arrest.

After the passing of her beloved husband, Terri Irwin made it a point to carry on Steve’s legacy and love for wild animals. She also continued to instill that love in their children. The family is now keeping The Crocodile Hunter’s successful TV legacy alive too. Terri, along with their kids Bindi and Robert currently host a TV show on Animal Planet. The 4th season of Crikey! It’s The Irwins is currently underway.

Robert Irwin in particular bares an unbelievably close resemblance to his father. He is carrying on his father’s legacy in a way that would surely make the OG Crocodile Hunter extremely proud. I also do my own part to try to keep Steve Irwin’s memory alive and well every Halloween.