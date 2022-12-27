Storm Chaser Rescues Iowa Couple Stuck in Snow Drift

One Iowa couple is sure glad a good samaritan happened to be passing by recently after they found themselves stuck in a massive snow drift. The good Samaritan, a storm chaser named Clarence Smith was following a pre-Christmas blizzard on Friday, December 23. This is when he spotted the stranded duo on highway 69 near Jewell.

This happened to be the first time Clarence Smith was chasing a blizzard such as this one. And, thankfully, he was out on that road on that particular night. He soon happened upon the Webster City couple who were stuck inside their car which had slid into the ditch.

“We had probably arrived five minutes after it happened,” Smith relates of the incident. Smith explains that he had run into a utility worker who was also in the area when they discovered the couple stranded inside the car.

“We are both very lucky they didn’t hit one of us or anyone else,” he says of the accident.

The Wind and the Snow Were Too Much as the Couple Tried To Make Their Way Along the Highway

The energy company worker was first on the scene when Smith showed up. Now, with the two together, they began discussing a plan of action to rescue the duo.

The couple was in their 70s and were on their way from Webster City to a doctor’s appointment in Ames, which is located quite a ways down the road. However, the wind and the snow were way too powerful for them to pass through. Leading to the terrifying spin into the ditch.

“That wind felt like it was going to take your legs out from under you,” Smith says of the intense blizzard conditions. In fact, a tow ban in the area was in place. This was preventing rescuers from venturing out into the inclement weather to help stranded motorists. The wife was rescued first, the reports note.

“They were glad that we were both there,” Smith says noting that they decided it was best to not even try to pull the car out. The two rescuers instead focused on pulling the couple out one by one.

“The shock of it was still wearing off a little bit for them to wrap their head around it all,” Smith continued.

The two men then drove the rescuers to a Casey’s gas station which was located just a couple miles down the road. A Sheriff’s deputy then took the couple home.

“I’m sure that’s not anything less than a traumatic experience,” Smith says of the harrowing experience.