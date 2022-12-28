stranded-dog-rescued-near-frozen-waterfall-after-becoming-separated-from-owner

In Utah, a dog was stranded near a frozen waterfall and had to be rescued by the Weber County’s Office of Search and Rescue.

The office posted a near-four minute video to Facebook of the rescue efforts, with most of the footage being shot overhead via drone.

According to the search and rescuers, a local man was hiking with his dog, Nala, near Waterfall Canyon. The hiker couldn’t find Nala on Christmas Eve, and so they continued their search into the morning of Christmas Day.

The hiker’s family got worried on Christmas when the hiker hadn’t returned their calls. He eventually got cell service and told his family that he had located his dog but couldn’t reach Nala became of the “steep and icy terrain,” according to the Facebook post.

Since the dog was unreachable via climbing, the search and rescue team responded.

Weber County’s Office of Search and Rescue elaborated on Nala’s condition during the rescue. “Given the fact Nala spent the cold brutal night alone, she was a little nervous meeting her rescuers,” they wrote. “However, with a lot of patience, and a little help with the buzzing sound of the drone, Nala approached her rescuers and got some well deserved care.”

Dog Spent Night Alone on Mountain Before Being Rescued

The post concludes with the search and rescue team calling Nala “one tough puppy.” They reported that the dog had suffered minor injuries but still hiked down the mountain with the team. The hiker and the dog reportedly had a joyous reunification in the parking lot of the hiking area. The search and rescue team wrote that the ordeal resulted in a “very Merry Christmas rescue.”

The team concluded their post with request for Venmo donations to the team to help “improve [their] search and rescue efforts.”

Plenty of local residents and Facebook users around the country sang the praises of the search and rescue team. “Wonderful rescue by amazing people who go above and beyond to save a lost dog,” one account wrote.

“Thank you for saving Nala! You are truly admirable!!” another wrote, adding a string of paw-print and heart emojis. “God bless all who were involved in this amazing rescue!” one person said. “Happy tears! THANK YOU!”

Luckily, the entire Weber County Office of Search and Rescue were able to make it out of the encounter unscathed. As evidenced by the comments, local residents and beyond were enthused with Nala’s rescue by first responders.

AllTrails.com writes that Waterfall Canyon is listed as a “moderately challenging” hiking trail located near Ogden, Utah. The website writes that the trail is open year-round and is very popular. Moreover, the website includes that the trail takes nearly two hours to complete on average.