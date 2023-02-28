Stranded Hiker Rescued From California Beach by Coast Guard

A hiker was rescued by the Coast Guard Sunday after finding himself stranded on a California beach.

The Coast Guard Sector in San Francisco reported that a 24-year-old hiker contacted watchstanders just before 4:30 am on Sunday, February 26. He explained that he went hiking down to Mussel Rock Park Beach, only to find that there was no way for him to make it back up the cliff.

The first department to respond to the distress call was the San Mateo County Fire Department. Unfortunately, however, they were unable to reach him because of the steep pitch of the cliff.

With no way to reach the hiker, the California fire department contacted the Coast Guard Air Station in San Francisco, which dispatched an MH-65 helicopter crew shortly thereafter. At around 6 am, the helicopter crew arrived at the beach, lowering a rescue swimmer down toward the hiker, who waded into the black water to meet them.

The waves crashed against both men as the Coast Guard crewmen attached safety equipment to the hiker. And finally, the pair were pulled back into the safety of the waiting helicopter. The rescue crew then transported the man to first responders nearby.

“This rescue was successful due to the hiker’s ability to contact first responders,” California Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Dave Herndon said in the subsequent news release.

He added that anyone planning a visit to the coast should be well-prepared beforehand. This means wearing “appropriate clothing and footwear” and staying hydrated. Additionally, you should have a firm plan, and always let others know your location and planned return time.

Never hike or take part in any such outdoor activity without a “reliable means of communication to reach first responders”. It could be the difference between life and death.

California Hiker Dies in Accidental Fall From Cliff

Earlier this month, California officials found the body of Zachary Zernik, a 22-year-old hiker who went missing in a wilderness area about 80 miles north of Mussel Rock Park. Search and rescue crews discovered the young man’s remains at the base of a cliff, suggesting that he died of an accidental fall.

“It is with great sadness we report that at about 9:00 a.m., Zachary Zernik was located deceased in the Boney Mountain State Wilderness Park,” the Ventura County Sheriff Office said in a statement. “His death appears accidental. There is no evidence of crime or foul play.”

Officials performed an autopsy to determine the official cause of the death. Those results, however, were not released to the public.

According to California police, the hiker’s loved ones last saw him on the morning of January 28. The following Monday, he failed to show up for work, heightening their concern. They reported him missing two days later.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones,” local police said in a statement.