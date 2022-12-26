Stranded Hiker Rescued From California Trail With Inflatable Raft

A Search and Rescue team deployed in California on Christmas morning to help a hiker who was stranded along a trail in Butte County. The county sheriff’s department received reports of a hiker helplessly stranded along the West Branch of the Feather River. They responded by sending out a crew of swift water rescue technicians in coordination with a CAL FIRE team. According to KTVL News 10, the rescuers use an inflatable raft to paddle out to the stuck hiker.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Facebook page shared details of the rescue mission. The team was able to retrieve the hiker and bring them back to safety downriver.

Plenty Of Stranded Hikers Rescued In 2022

The lucky hiker in California wasn’t the only adventurer that needed rescuing this year though. Forest rangers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation had their hands full this fall. Ranger crews were called to come to the rescue of several forest goers who found themselves lost.

First, they ventured into the Catskill Mountains to rescue a pair of hikers who stumbled away from the trail. The same day, they had to track down a hiker who busted their ankle. They were unable to walk back down Bear Mountain. Additionally that same week, rangers had to recover the body of a man who went missing after fatally flipping his ATV. Before that, they scaled Mt. Marcy to rescue a woman and two dogs that were stuck in a blizzard. She wasn’t the only one who needed rescuing from the blizzard though. Another couple needed emergency services too. One of the hikers was having a cardiac episode, causing them to get stuck out in the snow.

Florida Hiker Saved Thanks To Aerial Drone

Without a doubt, modern technology makes these types of rescue attempts somewhat more of a smooth operation though. Back at the end of November, a lost Florida hiker was located thanks to the help of an aerial drone. The Polk County Fire Rescue squad operated the drone.

“From an aerial view through specialized cameras, the drone was able to see what crews on the ground could not, allowing PCFR to successfully locate the individual and render aid,” Polk County Fire Rescue said in a statement.

“Polk’s current drone program began in 2019 and currently conducts various missions for search and rescue, HAZMAT team deployment, major disaster scenes, and storm damage asses. Our drone program is essential to the commitment of the department’s 21st Century all-hazards preparedness,” added Fire Chief, Dr. Hezedean Smith.

In addition to their invaluable use in search and rescue missions, fire crews can also use drones in damage assessment, surveillance, emergency deliveries, and fire detection.