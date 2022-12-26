Stranded, Lone Hawaii Hiker Rescued on Christmas Day

For Outsiders, it’s not unusual for folks to take a holiday hike and celebrate a bit of serenity on their day off before the family comes. But for this Hawaii hiker, his casual stroll on the Paumalū Gulch Trail turned into a rescue mission when he lost his bearings.

The 31-year-old man was near the Sunset Beach Area when he contacted authorities for help. According to the report from Honolulu Fire Department, dispatchers received the distress call at 6:19 p.m. local time. The hiker had ascended the Hawaii-favorite trail at around 5:20 p.m. and became lost along the way.

With only a 15 percent charge left in his phone and no certain way out of the wilderness, the man knew he would be in trouble if he didn’t seek help soon. Luckily, the HFD had marked geolocation for him through his phone call.

Once the units ascended the trail, they were able to locate the Hawaii hiker by the light of his phone by 7:11 p.m. However, even with the crew’s expertise and proper equipment, the low visibility made it difficult for even them to safely navigate the terrain. So, instead, they had an aerial team lift the hiker to safety.

Hopefully, he was still on time for a hot holiday meal.

Another Hawaii Hiker Rescued Just Two Days Prior on the Same Trail

Unfortunately, the Christmas Day hiker wasn’t the only one to lose his bearings on the Paumalū Gulch Trail. On December 23, a 65-year-old man was hiking alone, and much like the 31-year-old hiker, he ended up off-trail and was unable to find his way back.

This time, though, the Honolulu Fire Department at least had a bit more daylight to work with. The distress call came in at 3:37 p.m., and less than 20 minutes later, 5 HFD units staffed with 16 personnel arrived at the scene. An aerial team extracted the hiker, and they provided a medical assessment of the man before taking him to the safe landing zone at Sunset Elementary School.

Once on the ground, the Hawaii hiker declined further medical treatment. In all, it was a completely successful rescue operation. Although, the back-to-back rescues point to a much larger issue – hiker safety and preparation for Hawaii’s trails.

In response to the rescues, the HFD issued a few crucial tips for hikers to remember before they embark on a new journey: