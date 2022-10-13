Student Injured After Falling Down New Hampshire Mountain on Class Field Trip

According to state authorities, a student was hurt while climbing New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock, one of the world’s most climbed mountains. On Wednesday, October 11, during a school field trip to the mountain, the student was hurt when he slid down a flat rock. Their injuries were not life-threatening. After being contacted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, park staff and a conservation officer hiked to the student’s position. They then assisted them down the slope, The State reports.

The student’s identity has not been revealed, and the state’s Fish and Game Department has yet to comment. Mount Monadnock is located approximately 60 miles northwest of Boston and 125,000 people visit annually. This makes it the second most-climbed mountain in the world after Mount Fuji in Japan according to Traveller.com.

Three climbers were rescued from the peak last winter. This was due to hazardous weather conditions. According to the Ledger Transcript, a local newspaper, there have been numerous fatalities on Mount Monadnock, including one caused by cardiac arrest. Over the past several years, crews have been able to resuscitate three hikers who experienced cardiac arrest on the mountain.

More on why the mountain is such a popular hiking destination

Mount Monadnock is a mountain in the towns of Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. It is the most prominent peak in southern New Hampshire and Cheshire County’s highest point. It is located 38 miles southwest of Concord and 62 miles northwest of Boston. Mount Monadnock rises 2,000 feet above the surrounding area, making it the highest peak within 30 kilometers. The exposed, isolated, and rocky top of Monadnock has panoramic views. Emerson and Thoreau mentioned it in their works as being distinct from other mountains because of its solitude.

Mt. Monadnock has been labeled as one of the most commonly climbed mountains globally for quite some time. The Metacomet-Monadnock Trail (110 miles) and the Monadnock-Sunapee Greenway (50 miles) are only some of the hiking trails available. Fires set by early settlers have left the summit largely barren.

In 1800, the first large-scale fire was set by people looking to turn the lower mountain slopes into pastureland. This blaze spread through untouched areas of red spruce on the summit and sides of the mountain. From 1810-1820, farmers in the area repeatedly set fire to the mountain because they thought wolves were living in these blowdowns. The fires burned for weeks each time, removing all topsoil and foliage from areas above 2,000 feet.

Monadnocks are mountains that stand alone in comparison to their surroundings. They’re formed when a harder rock is exposed after the softer rock around it erodes Away. Monadnocks can also be called “inselbergs”, which means “island-peak” in German.