‘Super Mosquitoes’ Have Evolved To Become Immune to Insecticides

A new study has revealed that “super” mosquitoes have become resistant to insecticides, including in species known for spreading disease. On Wednesday, a study published in Science Advances uncovered that researchers from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Japan examined mosquitoes living in dengue-endemic areas across Vietnam and Cambodia. Astonishingly, they found many mutations within these insects which enabled them to be exceptionally resilient to multiple insecticides.

In a disconcerting discovery, 78% of the Aedes aegypti specimens collected for study featured an alarming mutation. ABC News reports that this mosquito is notorious for being a primary vector in spreading dengue, yellow fever, and Zika virus.

In the study, scientists uncovered 10 new Ae. aegypti sub-strains. They identified how mutations in the Vgsc gene can lead to resistance against pyrethroids insecticides such as permethrin. In particular, they focused on one mutation dubbed ‘L982W’ which was found to create high levels of immunity towards permethrin in laboratory testing conditions. This discovery presents an opportunity for further research into this subject area to better understand the consequences of these mutations and their impact on agricultural practices around the world.

This mutation was located in more than 79% of mosquitoes collected from Vietnam. Furthermore, the researchers observed combinations of L982W and additional Vgsc mutations inside mosquitoes living in Cambodia that showed “extreme” levels of pyrethroid resistance.

Mosquitoes are transforming on both a physical and behavioral level

The L982W mutation has yet to be seen outside of Vietnam and Cambodia. However, researchers hypothesize that it could gradually migrate through other parts of Asia. The findings are alarming, as they suggest a serious risk to essential infectious disease control and eradication initiatives. The mutation discovered displays one of the strongest levels of insecticide resistance ever seen in an outdoor mosquito population.

For those illnesses that don’t yet have a vaccine, such as dengue fever, many health initiatives turn to pyrethroids and other insecticides for mosquito control. Shinji Kasai is the author of the study and a senior research scientist at NIID’s Department of Medical Entomology. He pointed out that insecticides people depend on may not be as effective as they once were. “It is important to be aware that the insecticides we normally use may not be effective against mosquitoes,” Kasai explained.

Kasai stressed the importance to monitor these mutant alleles, especially in Southeast Asia. He believes in taking preventive action before they spread worldwide. He stated that regularly changing insecticides can be an effective strategy for controlling mosquitoes. In addition, governmental health officers should utilize more efficient insecticides to eliminate this pestilence, he suggested.

It appears that mosquitoes are transforming on both a physical and behavioral level to dodge our attempts to wipe them out. In February, researchers reported that mosquitoes have begun adapting to the pesticides deployed against them in order to survive.