Surfer Describes Shark Attack Bite in Detail: a ‘Bloody Mess’

After more than 30 years spent considering the possibility, a surfer finally found himself on the receiving end of a shark attack while shredding off the coast of Florida, calling the grisly incident a “bloody mess” in his detailed recount of the encounter.

Like any surfer, Bert Krebs thought about what it would be like to be attacked by a shark each time he paddled his board out to catch the next big wave. And as the veteran surfer explained, it was this theoretical planning that allowed him to stay calm when the real thing happened.

Krebs, who’s been riding waves for more than three decades, was surfing off the north end of Jupiter Island in Hobe Sound earlier this month when he fell off his surfboard in chest-deep water. No problem, he thought, all he had to do was hop back and continue on his way. As he lept onto the board, however, his foot hit something solid.

“I thought I kicked a rock or something. And all of the sudden, there was the bite,” Krebs said during a news conference, per WPTV. “I knew right away what happened. I knew it was a bite. And I yelled, ‘shark bite’ to my friends.”

Attempting to stay calm themselves, Krebs’ friend carried the bleeding surfer to a road nearby, where Krebs’ luck took an unexpected turn. An off-duty firefighter just happened to have seen the shark attack and was waiting with medical supplies to clean and cover the gruesome wound.

Shark Attack Survivor Can’t Wait to Return to the Ocean

As shark bites go, Krebs’ injury was surprisingly mild. During the attack, the shark bit Krebs on the foot, tearing off a chunk of his toe. He couldn’t bear to look at his gushing foot, but the surfer somehow kept his cool throughout the entire ordeal.

“For some reason, I was calm,” he said. “I wasn’t freaking out or anything. I kind of was accepting what was going on.”

Shortly after the ambulance arrived, however, the Florida resident’s calm began to slip, as he passed out in the ambulance. “I think my blood pressure dropped,” he said. “It wasn’t really painful until I got in the ambulance.”

According to trauma surgeon Dr. Faris Azar, Krebs was lucky. No one wants to be the victim of a shark attack. However, the type of shark that bit him allowed him to escape without life-threatening injuries.

“The shark basically took a bite of the entire foot,” Azar explained. “It seems like [it] slowly released and ultimately took the slow toe off of the end. He was probably bitten by a four-foot black tip shark. Had it been a bull shark or something like that, he probably wouldn’t have a foot.”

Though it’s going to take a couple of months to fully heal, Krebs says he can’t wait to get back in the water. “I am grateful to be here,” the shark attack survivor said. “Had things been slightly different, maybe I wouldn’t be here.”