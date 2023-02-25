Surfer Miraculously Survives Shark Attack Thanks To Help From Good Samaritans

A 32-year-old big wave rider in Brazil is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a shark. If not for the help of three good samaritans nearby, he likely would not have survived. According to the Daily Mail, André Gomes was surfing off the coast of Milagres Beach in Pernambuco when he was severely bitten on the left thigh and calf. Dramatic footage then shows three bystanders rushing into the water and carrying him across the sand to safety. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

It was a traumatic situation for everyone involved though. Gomes could be heard shouting “God, Jesus, don’t let me die!” as he was being carried across the beach. The first person to reach him was actually a beach bartender named Mauro Melo who first heard the screams from the attack. He then rushed into the water and started pulling him to safety. “

I wanted to take him out. The calf injuries were the worst,” he said. “If it took longer, he could have died. The important thing is that we deliver him stabilized to the hospital. It was a shark bite. Very deep. It also affected muscles and vessels.” Melo was able to make a tourniquet out of a rope attached to the surfboard to temporarily slow the bleeding until more help could arrive. Another good samaritan on the scene applied pressure to his foot to slow the bleeding even more. Paramedics arrived quickly and ushered Gomes to the hospital where he is making a recovery.

There have been at least 74 shark attacks in Pernambuco, Brazil since 1992. This attack was the first one since April of 2022 though. A 34-year-old man survived that attack. An 8-year-old girl also survived an attack at a nearby beach in January of 2022.

Two Other Fatal Shark Attacks Around This Past Month

There have already been two other fatal shark attacks elsewhere in the world this month. A 59-year-old Australian man was recently killed by a shark off the coast of New Caledonia. A tiger shark was believed to be responsible for the attack, and several sharks in the area were immediately culled following the attack. Traumatic video show lifeguards attempting to save the man’s life, but to no avail.

A 16-year-old girl was also killed by a shark earlier in the month. The attacked took place in Australia. It was the first fatal shark attack on the Swan River in 100 years. The last attack took place in January of 1923, a 13-year-old boy was killed while swimming in the river. In 2021, a bull shark attacked a man near where the girl was recently killed. His leg was badly mangled but he escaped with his life intact. Each year, roughly 20 people get attacked by sharks in Australia, but fatal attacks are rare.

A bull shark was suspected to be responsible for the recent attack given their proclivity for venturing into coastal rivers and ability to adapt to freshwater environments. The attack sparked the closure of local beaches while other people from the area started clamoring for the bull shark population in the Swan River to be proactively culled.

The teenage girl was apparently jet skiing with a group of her friends when she disembarked from the aquatic vehicle to swim alongside a pod of dolphins. The injuries she suffered from the attack were reportedly quite critical. She was quickly pulled from the water and emergency medical assistance was provided, but ultimately she was pronounced dead at the scene.