Swimmer Escapes After Saltwater Crocodile Stalked Him on Popular Beach

A man had a terrifying encounter Friday night when he went for a swim in the North Territory’s Nightcliff Jetty. Heading back to shore, the man’s path suddenly became blocked by a powerful saltwater crocodile.

According to the Daily Mail, police, upon arriving, went into the water to help rescue the man from the crocodile. The report came in around 7:30 p.m. with the man being stalked as the reptile emerged on a rock bed.

Northern Watch Commander Mick Fields said of the man’s ordeal, “[His] escape plan was prevented by a rather large inquisitive adult crocodile who was stalking him.”

Instead of approaching the crocodile, the outlet states water police members swooped in to remove the man from harm’s way. Fields continued, “Water Police members were called out and able to rescue the distressed male from becoming dinner.”

Per the commander’s account, the man had entered the water at Nightcliff Jetty, a popular beach location during low tide. At the time, he expected that he would be able to return to shore after the water began to rise.

After the water rescue, Fields encouraged other locals to be aware of their surroundings when they visit Nightcliff Jetty. As a popular fishing and swimming destination, the region’s saltwater crocodile population puts these visitors in potential danger each time.

“Fortunately on this occasion due to the swift response of police members a situation was avoided,” Fields concluded.

Mass Number of Crocodiles Bombard Brazilian Beach

A close encounter with a single saltwater crocodile is horrifying enough for one lifetime. However, earlier this month, a Brazilian community fell into a panic when hundreds, even thousands, of the powerful reptiles began lining up on a local shoreline.

A Twitter user shared the bone-chilling footage on Twitter. The clip captures the massive reptiles both on the shore and in the shallow water nearby. The congregation leaves us to wonder what had brought them here. One Twitter user, sharing the footage publicly, said, “In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundreds, even thousands, and the local population is panicking.”

Viewers, taking to the comments, provided further context regarding the reptiles lining the beach.

“These are yacare caiman,” one viewer claimed, “and like other crocodilians, they’re ectothermic, or ‘cold-blooded.’ To raise their body temperature, they venture onto land, exposing themselves to direct sunlight.”

A second helpful viewer added, “[This video is] in the Pantanal Wetlands of Brazil, which are about ten times the size of the Everglades and home to 10 million caimans, and these are yacare caimans gathering around a water hole during the dry season to fish and cool down.”

Either way, most people would like to avoid coming face to face with this mass population of crocodile species.