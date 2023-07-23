Swordfish found covered in cookiecutter shark bites following ‘pack attack’

As a deep-sea fisherman with decades of experience, Captain T.K. Walker has had his fair share of bizarre wildlife encounters. A recent catch, however, was among the strangest yet: a swordfish resembling swiss cheese after a brush with a “pack” of cookiecutter sharks.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, tkoffshorefishing, Walker and his crew filmed as they pulled a large swordfish aboard, its flesh covered in over a dozen oval bite marks. “Man, he’s been savaged,” Walker said as he surveyed his mutilated catch.

“The cookiecutter sharks have had a go at this guy, check out all these little bites,” the caption read. “These cookiecutter sharks are 2-3 feet long, they just take a chunk and swim off again. Must’ve been a pack attack, they made more than a snack out of him that’s for sure.”

As their whimsical name and small bite suggests, cookiecutter sharks are a compact species. Unlike their more intimidating cousins, cookiecutters grow no bigger than 18 to 20 inches in length.

Because of their small stature, the bite of a cookiecutter isn’t lethal. As the swordfish caught by Walker and his crew demonstrates, however, their size doesn’t make them any less predacious. On the contrary, the cookiecutter shark is a skilled hunter, using its sharp teeth to latch onto much larger prey.

“What they do is they just come racing along, and race up, grab a hunk of meat, and race off again,” Walker explained. “You’ll see [cookiecutter bites] in all the species … especially the swordfish.”

Cookiecutter sharks don’t shy away from large prey like swordfish

With its glowing underside, the cigar-shaped cookiecutter shark attracts its prey with ease. But as a parasitic species, the goal of a cookiecutter isn’t to devour the entirety of its prey, as other sharks do.

Instead, just as Walker explained, they gouge out a mouthful of flesh or blubber and dart away. The fact that they’re a mere fraction of the size of their favorite meals does nothing to deter them.

Cookiecutters regularly hunt whales, other sharks, and large fish, including bluefin tuna and swordfish. Not even dolphins, a species often avoided by predators due to the protection of their pods, are safe from the circular bite of a cookiecutter shark.

But realistically, what could intimidate an animal that regularly, purposefully swallows its own teeth?

Yes, unlike other shark species, you won’t find a cookiecutter tooth washed ashore. Though they often lose their teeth like other sharks, they don’t spit them out. They swallow them, recycling the calcium and other nutrients the tiny weapons provide.

So, if the cookiecutter is willing to hunt large predators such as sharks and swordfish, would it attack a human? Because of its preference for the open ocean, there isn’t a lot of evidence to say for sure.

There is at least one incident involving a human and a cookiecutter shark, but you’re unlikely to find yourself in a similar scenario. The person in question was a long-distance swimmer journeying between the Hawaiian islands at night.

To make matters worse, they were surrounded by boats with lights that attracted all manner of sea life – including a cookiecutter. The swimmer suffered a bite to their calf but, like most victims of the cookiecutter shark, lived to swim another day.