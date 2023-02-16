Mighty T-Rex May Have Been Far More Intelligent Than Once Thought, Study Reveals

If Jurassic Park taught us anything, it’s that the velociraptor was the intelligent predator of the dinosaur world. The Tyrannosaurus Rex, on the other hand, while far larger and arguably more ferocious, wasn’t nearly as brainy. A new study from the Journal of Comparative Neurology revealed, however, that we’ve likely had it wrong for decades.

On top of being more than large enough to crush a human in one step (or monstrous bite), new research suggests that they may have been more well-rounded than once thought. It’s entirely possible that T rex possessed brains just as powerful as modern-day monkeys.

Study author Suzana Herculano-Houzel from Vanderbilt University explained that the “baboon-like numbers of brain neurons” could have given the building-sized predators the ability to solve problems. They might have even been able to build primitive tools, studies show.

With this high level of intelligence, the T rex may have had a lifespan of 40 years, giving them enough time to “build a culture,” scientists say.

“A culture is any body of knowledge and technology that gets passed down across generations and built upon. The more cognitively capable you are and the longer you live, the more opportunities to build one – and both come with more neurons,” Herculano-Houzel explained in a tweet.

Some Scientists Doubt Theories Supporting T Rex’s Impressive Intelligence

Herculano-Houzel and her colleagues came to this conclusion by studying modern-day birds and reptiles to estimate the relationship between the number of neurons and brain mass. Using this data, they estimated how many brain neurons a T rex might have had, coming to the conclusion that it had about 3 billion cerebral neurons.

Taking this number as an indication of cognitive abilities, it would make the mighty T rex “not only giant but also long-lived and endowed with flexible cognition, and thus even more magnificent predators than previously thought.”

Assuming their calculations regarding lifespan are correct, the T rex could have been intelligent enough to build cultures, use tools, and even pass on knowledge to others of the species.

That said, not all scientists feel the study provides adequate proof of staggering intelligence. These experts called for further research to add validity to Herculano-Houzel’s extraordinary claims.

“Don’t get me wrong. T rex was probably smarter than we give it credit for, but tool use capabilities? That’s a very big claim to make,” paleontologist Tess Gallagher from the University of Bristol tweeted. “Intelligence itself is already a difficult thing to study, let alone study the intelligence of an extinct taxon that is incapable of having its behavior observed.”

Thomas Holtz, another paleontologist, warned others to be “very very very cautious” about the study’s conclusions. He argued that T rex didn’t reach maturity at 5 years old but between 13-16. “I’m not saying that the behavioral conclusions are demonstrably wrong,” he added. “We can’t say that at this time.”