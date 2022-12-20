Tagged California Great White Shark Dubbed ‘Tough Guy’ Spotted Near Hawaii

A tagged great white shark named Tough Guy appears to be leaving his home in Southern California and migrating into warmer Hawaiian waters.

Researchers first marked Tough Guy in November 2021 and have been watching his journey around the Pacific Ocean ever since. In October, he was seen living close to the Vandenberg Air Force Base just north of Santa Barbara. And on Monday, December 19, he was spotted near the main Hawaiian Islands.

The move is likely a seasonal migration, which is common for great white sharks.

“White Sharks are peeling away from the mainland coast,” Michael Domeier, who runs the Marine Conservation Science Institute, wrote on Instagram. “Looks like Tough Guy is coming back to Hawaii to say hello.”

Great whites survive best in water temperatures between 54 and 75 degrees. And they can be found in both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. During their lives, the massive predators cover great distances. Each year, they will travel about 2,500 miles.

The sharks don’t just migrate for warmer waters, however. They also relocate to breed and follow prey.

“Most, but not all, species of highly mobile sharks in the Northern hemisphere move southward in the winter as they are following their food,” said Gavin Naylor, Director at the Florida Program for Shark Research. “Indeed, food availability drives a lot of animal movement. Sometimes sharks move inshore to drop pups if they are live-bearing or egg cases. If they lay eggs, to provide a more secure environment for their young.”

Great Whites Are Moving South For the Winter

Late last month, researchers also tracked A 10-foot female called Hali near Cape Cod and a young great white named in the Gulf of Maine. Scientists tagged both of those fish in 2021 when they were living in Nova Scotia. Since then, they have journeyed over 5,000 miles each.

A 1,000-pound great white named Ironbound also moved into the coast of Cape Cod in November.

And people in the Carolinas are on high alert this winter as a large group of great white sharks have decided to take up residence along the coastlines. More than 25 have been recorded near beaches in the states, and researchers say they can be a threat.

“White sharks are coastal during this time of year and can come quite close to shore,” said Yannis Papastamatiou, an expert in shark behavior at Florida International University.

Scientists have only recently learned how to track the sharks’ movements. And they assure people that there is nothing out of the ordinary about their patterns recently.

But beecause the creatures have a man-eating reputation, some fear that may be at a higher risk of attack when they know that one or more is living near them. However, Papastamatiou assures people that falling victim to a great white is unlikely. And if they understand the creature’s habits, they’ll be even safer in the water.

“Despite their reputation, the chance of a white shark biting someone is still very low,” she said. “However, there are certain times and places when they may be more likely to bite, simply because they are in a foraging mode.”