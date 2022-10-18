tangled-deer-rescued-in-new-york-after-getting-antlers-stuck-in-climbing-net

Police officers in Lancaster, New York came to the rescue of a deer tangled in a climbing net. The young buck’s antlers were caught entangled in a backyard net.

The Lancaster Police Department posted photos to Facebook depicting the scene. The photos show an officer working to untangle the deer’s antlers from the net.

“Today one of our officers assisted with helping out a deer that was trapped in some netting,” the post read.

One photo shows the officer almost in a tug-of-war battle with the buck, trying to free it from the net. The other photo shows the animal sitting down with the tangled mess sitting atop his head. Both photos can be viewed below.

Police said the buck was successfully freed from the netting and then returned to the wild.

Lancaster, New York lies 14 miles east of Buffalo. The town is a suburb of Buffalo. Officially, 45,106 reside in Lancaster. The town contains many historic sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Warren Hull House.

Golfers in Shock as Deer Face Off Against Coyote With a Crowd of Turkeys Watching

In this hilarious video, golfers stand by in shock as two deer face off against a coyote with a crowd of turkeys watching.

The video was reposted by Golf Digest’s Instagram page after being originally posted by user “@julian.marco.”

The chaotic footage starts with the camera focusing on a coyote hiding behind a tree. Two deer stand on the opposite side of the tree, waiting to confront the coyote. Eventually, one deer makes its way behind the tree and spooks the coyote. As the animal moves out of the way of one deer and toward the other, the other deer darts backward.

However, the brave deer continues to confront the coyote. The deer runs toward it again, eventually forcing the coyote to run across the green and nearer to another golfer. That golfer stands and watches the coyote, who still eyes the deer in the distance.

It’s not certain what prompted the incident, whether the coyote tried to attack one of the deer or if the deer were protecting the group of turkeys from the animal. Regardless, the footage is priceless.

You can watch the video below.

Plenty of Instagram users took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the wild encounter.

“Pet the puppy,” one person wrote.

“Is this a zoo or a golf course?!” another commenter said.

“Golf is already hard enough,” another user joked.

“The best part was the guy who flubbed the shot straight at the deer,” one person commented.

“That guy was way too trusting of the coyote,” a final user wrote. “Surprised [it] didn’t take a bite out of his leg.”