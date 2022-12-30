Taxidermist Left Stunned by Iguanas Falling From Trees During Florida Cold Snap

The weather has been quite frightful this holiday season. From blizzards to ice storms, to arctic temps, icy roads, and even hurricane-like winds, every part of the country seems to have been affected. And, Florida residents are facing a very unique side effect of these winter weather conditions…as the area animals are adjusting to the unusual chilly conditions. Among the animals facing challenges are green iguanas.

The cold-blooded green iguanas like to hang out in Florida trees in the warm Florida climates. However, the reptiles are going into hibernation-like states to beat the unusually cold temps that have been hitting Florida recently. This has created unusual results as the sleeping iguanas are regularly falling from trees. One Florida taxidermist took to social media recently to share how strange this phenomenon actually is.

It’s A Winter B-Lizard For Florida Residents, And One Area Taxidermist Is Showing Off The Weird Phenomenon As Iguanas Keep Falling From Trees

In a video shared recently to social media, 29-year-old Brendan Denuyl shares himself collecting a bevy of iguanas that have been plummeting from Florida trees. According to Brendan Denuyl, who works as a taxidermist in the area he was out fishing on Christmas night when he saw the strange events right in front of his eyes.

“Iguanas literally started dropping out of the trees,” he says.

“I dropped my fishing rod and started gathering them,” Denuyl continues. “As others were still falling to my left and right.”

“Once I had a good handful and a few more on the ground next to me, I made a video showing people how these iguanas in south Florida react when temperatures dropped.”

Florida Is Facing Its Coldest Winter In Years

According to Brendan, he has also seen snakes freezing in the middle of Florida roads in recent days as the state experiences its coldest winter in a decade.

“Most snakes and lizards down here will find a near road to bask on throughout the year,” the taxidermist explains.

“However, when temperatures dropped to 40 degrees they freeze up on those roads,” he says. “And can’t escape or even move.”

Brendan sums it all up well when he says that there is usually one season all year long in Florida – the summer season. However, when it’s super cold for even one week, everyone seems to suffer.

“We all get sick, lips get chapped, and nobody wants to leave the house,” the Florida man quips.

“I still did because I’m an outdoorsman,” he adds. “But it affects all life in south Florida.”