Teddy Roosevelt’s Revolver Auctioned Off For Almost $1 Million

If you want a new Smith & Wesson revolver then it’ll run you anywhere from about $539 up to $1889. But if you want a Smith & Wesson revolver previously owned by Teddy Roosevelt, well that’ll cost you almost $1 million. The Rough Rider’s New Model No. 3 revolver was sold by the Rock Island Auction Company for $910,625.

The custom gun is absolutely stunning. The firearm was made in America specifically for one of the biggest legends in American history. Smith & Wesson’s New Model No. 3 revolvers were originally produced in a variety of calibers. Between 1870 and 1915, the guns were the side arm of choice for several armies and police forces around the world.

This awesome video provides a glimpse into the history of Roosevelt and the gun.

The gun remains in exceptional condition despite being more than a century old. It’s also extremely unique. That model of gun was typically chambered in other calibers at the time, including .44 Russian, .38 S&W, .38-44 Winchester, or .38-44 S&W.

However, according to Free Range American, that’s not what Roosevelt was looking for. Instead, he had the gun custom-made in a different caliber, .38 Long Colt. That’s the same caliber as the pistols carried by the U.S. Army at the time. Roosevelt wanted to make sure he had plenty of ammo for his revolver during the Spanish American War. Apparently, Roosevelt planned on shooting the pistol quite a bit while leading his group of Rough Riders into battle during that conflict, so he didn’t want to run out of bullets. He once even semi-sarcastically proclaimed “I don’t know how to shoot well, but I know how to shoot often.”

Also preserved with the historic firearm is a letter that was shipped with it. The letter is addressed to “Colonel Roosevelt” on May 12, 1898. That’s the very same day that the 40-year-old Roosevelt left for San Antonio to train the Rough Riders. Though he may have had plans to carry this specific gun into battle, those plans never came to fruition for whatever reason. Roosevelt was actually carrying a Colt Model in 1892 when he lead the 1st U.S. Volunteer Calvary’s infamous charge up San Juan Hill in Cuba. Roosevelt was officially commissioned as Lieutenant Colonel for that regiment on May 6th, 1898, and this pistol commemorates that historic accomplishment.

Theodore Roosevelt Had An Extensive Firearm Collection

Given his military background and love for hunting, it makes sense that President Roosevelt had an impressive collection of firearms. Teddy Roosevelt was one of the first people to use suppressors on his hunting rifles. He had 3 different Winchester Model 1894 lever action rifles that had threaded barrels equipped with the first commercially viable firearm suppressor ever developed.

The revolver that was recently auctioned off isn’t even the most expensive historical artifact from his gun safe though. Back in 2020, a Colt revolver previously owned by Roosevelt was auctioned off for $1.4 million. One of the most expensive shotguns in history also once belonged to Roosevelt. A 12-gauge side-by-side shotgun that he carried on safari with him in Africa in 1909 sold for $862,500 back in 2010. That gun was made by the Fox Gun Company.

Roosevelt is also well known for his iconic quote “speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.” That quote was about his views on political diplomacy, but it also evolved into a nickname for perhaps the most iconic firearm in American history. The Big Stick is a Holland & Holland Royal Double Rifle chambered for .500/450. He took the gun on hunting trips with him all over the world. It is currently on display at the Frazier History Museum in Kentucky.