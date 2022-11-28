Teen Fends Off Attacking Mountain Lion on Her Own, Escapes With Only Minor Scratches

A brave Nevada teen is among the lucky few who have gone toe to toe with a mountain lion and walked away to tell about it. According to reports, the teen encountered the lion in a Reno, Nevada neighborhood earlier this month. And, with a bit of quick thinking and a whole lot of luck, she escaped with only a few minor scratches.

The Attack Occurred In A Highly Populated Area, An Unusual Setting For Attacks Such As This One

The young teen was out walking her pet dog on the morning of November 10 when the attack happened. As the girl walked with her pup, she came face to face with an approaching mountain lion that later pounced. This, note experts, is not a common occurrence, considering how populated the neighborhood is.

“It happened in a neighborhood that’s pretty populated,” explains Ashley Sanchez, a public information officer for the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

“Mountain lions are so elusive, it’s rare to see them,” Sanchez relates. “Let alone be approached by them.”

The details surrounding this particular incident are not entirely clear, according to reports. However, officials have been able to piece some of the information together.

“We don’t know how or why this happened,” Sanchez says, adding that the dog was not injured in this mountain lion attack. According to the recounting of events, the mountain lion likely approached the teen girl before taking a swipe at her. However, it’s still unclear what happened after the swipe to cause the animal to run off. However, Sanchez does say the teen “did enough to scare the mountain lion away.”

The Mountain Lion Was Tracked Down By Area Officials

According to Sanchez, the authorities contacted the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Wildlife Services after hearing of the terrifying attack. From there, the professionals were able to locate the lion that attacked the teen. As per guidelines, the animal was soon euthanized.

The agency reports that mountain lions are often found in areas throughout the state of Nevada. Primarily the areas with rockier terrain. However, the experts note, the animals tend to avoid areas with “human disturbance.”

However, they can “occasionally” be seen passing through the “outskirts of urban areas where food is readily available.”

The officials with the responding agencies note that even though the teenager’s injuries were minimal, it is still treated as an attack. This, the officials say, is because the lion did make contact with the girl. The agency also shares that there have been other sightings of mountain lions in the area.