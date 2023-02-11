Teen Plunges 30-Feet To Her Death While Hiking Moab Trail

In a tragic occasion, a 17-year-old teen girl plummeted to her death on Friday while hiking in Moab, Utah. According to reports, she was hiking the Moab Rim Trail in the Kane Creek Canyon area.

In a statement from the Moab City Police Department, the Utah native lost her footing while hiking the area with her friends and plunged over 30 feet off a cliff face. Her friends immediately called 911 and tried to save her. However, they couldn’t get to the teen safely.

When search and rescue crews arrived, they climbed to the area above her and used harnesses and climbing gear with ropes to rappel down to the victim, according to the police.

Sadly, it was too late. The teen had already died from the fall. As a result, the rescue effort turned into a recovery effort, and officials worked for over two hours to recover her body.

“The Moab Police Department wants to extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends,” said Moab Police Chief Jared Garcia about the tragedy.

He added: “We recognize the devastating impact the loss of a beloved young woman and friend has in this small community, but know that the wonderful people of Moab will band together to support and comfort her family and friends at this time.”

In addition, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Moab Fire, and local EMS were also involved in the rescue efforts.

Moab Police chief gets emotional describing teen death: ‘We’re all very emotional’

At this time, police do not know what caused her to fall, but they believe she was too close to the edge. According to Moab Assistant Police Chief Lex Bell, “She was at a technical, deep, cliffy area.”

Bell later described the teen as a senior at Grand County High School. Bell noted that she was about to receive an award later that day without offering additional details.

“We’re all very emotional. Some much more than others. A lot of us are fathers and mothers of children about that age. Myself included,” Bell added. “These are the hardest things that we deal with. So yeah, there were a lot of tears on scene, and there will be.”

According to Bell, the area is a tight-knit community, and everybody has come together to support one another after the tragedy.

“It’s tragic no matter the circumstances. This one just had a lot of really tragic undertones,” he said.

Several days after the incident, Grand County High School identified the victim via a social post as Zoe McKinney.

“The school community is grieving with Zoe’s family and will provide love and support in any way we can, including having therapists available at school on Monday. Zoe was a remarkable student, and we will honor her memory throughout the remainder of this senior year,” school officials said.