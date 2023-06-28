Teen, Stepfather dead amid record heat in Big Bend National Park

A 21-year-old sibling survived the tragic incident, in which his 14-year-old brother and their stepfather died in Texas’ Big Bend National Park.

At approximately 6 PM on Friday, June 23, Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center would receive a call requesting emergency assistance. Rangers responded to the Marufo Vega Trail, where three park visitors, a family from Florida, had been struggling amid extreme heat.

The family had been hiking the trail during 119 F temperatures. “The youngest, age 14, fell ill along the trail and lost consciousness,” Big Bend reports. The stepfather then departed the scene to hike back to their vehicle in order to find help. During, the teen’s 21-year-old brother attempted to carry him back to the trailhead.

Tragically, when Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents reached the scene at approximately 7:30 PM, the 14-year-old was found deceased along the trail. Search and Rescue then began for the stepfather.

At approximately 8 PM, the family’s vehicle was located over the embankment at the Boquillas Overlook. The car had crashed, and the 31-year-old stepfather was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 21-year-old would survive.

“Our entire park community sends our deep condolences to the family and great appreciation to the dedicated first responders who reached the scene under extreme conditions,” offers Park Information Officer Tom VandenBerg.

As Big Bend notes, “The Marufo Vega Trail winds through extremely rugged desert and rocky cliffs within the hottest part of Big Bend National Park. No shade or water makes this strenuous trail dangerous to attempt in the heat of summer.”

This incident remains under investigation and the family’s identity is private. There are no further details at this time.

‘Big Bend is currently experiencing extreme heat’

Several heat-related deaths in Big Bend have already occurred this year. The Texas national park is currently experiencing extreme heat, one of the leading causes of death in U.S. national parks. Daily highs are reaching 110-119 F at low elevations and along the Rio Grande River in Big Bend, the border between Texas and Mexico.

These extreme, record temperatures are part of the present “heat dome” of high pressure. This phenomenon creates conditions that feel even hotter than the actual temperature, making traveling out in direct sun incredibly dangerous.

The heat dome could stick around up to and after the Fourth of July holiday. If you or anyone you know are planning to visit Big Bend National Park soon, safety and knowledge are paramount.

*EXTREME HEAT* Warning for Big Bend National Park

Crucially, Big Bend is a desert park. During May through September, temperatures throughout most of the park reach 100+ degrees by late morning, and reach exceedingly dangerous levels until long after sunset. Hikers should stay OFF trails in the afternoon, the park warns.

Additional Heat Safety:

Always carry plenty of water! (at least one gallon per person, per day) springs are unreliable despite what maps indicate

Wear a hat, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, and sun screen when hiking

A packable shade umbrella can provide welcome shade during the day

Avoid hiking during mid-day heat in summer

For further crucial safety information ahead of a visit, see our Big Bend National Park Safety: Breakdown.