Teen’s Death by Shark Attack Spurs Installation of First-Ever Shark Barrier

A teen girl was killed by a shark while trying to swim with dolphins in a West Australian river last Saturday, sparking the installation of the area’s first-ever shark barrier.

In partnership with the City of Melville, the West Australian government has just started work on the project, with the goal of having a completed shark barrier surrounding Bicton Baths, a popular swimming area near where the shark attack occurred, by next summer.

In a recent interview with ABC, fisheries minister Don Punch explained that he was also making a fervent attempt to have more barriers installed along the Swan River, the location of the teen’s death. That project remains in the conception phase, however, as there are far more factors to consider than just human safety.

“We also have to take note of traffic and environmental factors as well,” Punch said. “So this is going to be an ongoing conversation with councils along the river to see how we can improve confidence to ensure the river is a great place for families to enjoy into the future.”

The Australian government has agreed to cover the initial cost of the shark barrier, according to Punch, which would range between $200,000 and $400,000 in total. The same funding has been offered to other areas in which shark sightings are common.

The 16-year-old’s death marked the first in the area since 1923 but came just two years after another swimmer suffered life-threatening injuries from a bull shark attack in a nearby swimming area. The latter victim, Cameron Wrathall, played a “really important role” in the conception of the shark barrier that will ensure the protection of swimmers in the area, per Bicton officials.

Shark Attack Survivor Supports Construction of Shark Barriers

As Cameron Wrathall explained, Bicton Baths is the ideal location for a shark barrier. Its existing infrastructure supports the construction of the enclosure, minimizing cost and effort.

“It’s already used as a swimming space for vacation swim lessons and local schools and the local community,” he said. “And there’s some lovely parkland in that area.”

Wrathall added that the swimming area is currently hard at work upgrading its facilities, paths, and parking as well. Overall, the swimming area has great potential to be a safe, enjoyable space for families. “None of us want to see another child die,” he said of the recent shark attack.

Unsurprisingly, the shark attack survivor supported the construction of barriers in other local areas too. Though aquatic ecosystems must be taken into account, the safety of swimmers, especially young swimmers, should be paramount.

Bull shark sightings aren’t at all uncommon in the Swan River area. And though the species responsible for killing the teen remains unknown, officials suspect a bull shark is to blame. Cameron Wrathall, himself, suffered a bull shark attack back in 2021. He escaped with his life, but sustained life-altering injuries as a result.

As a result of the attack, Wrathall has significant nerve and tissue damage, rendering him unable to walk unassisted. Despite the long-term effects of the attack, however, he maintains a positive attitude to this day. “I am going well and I am meeting those challenges,” he said. “And I’m grateful I’m alive and thankful for the care I received in hospital.”