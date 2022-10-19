Tennessee Biologists ‘Blown Away’ by Participation in Wild Turkey Survey

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recently sent out a wild turkey survey. The level of participation in the survey shocked the TWRA.

According to WKRN, the TWRA sent the survey out to all 95 counties in the state. Residents had from June 1-August 31 to fill it out. It asked residents if they have seen a wild turkey to report it. This was part of an effort to find out more about the wild turkey population in the state.

“This project is very important as we monitor our turkey population and gauge its annual productivity,” Roger Shields, TWRA Wild Turkey Program Coordinator, said to the publication back in June.

According to the TWRA, they were “blown away by the participation this year.” They took to social media to thank residents for their participation.

“Turkey Observation Survey numbers are in and our biologists were blown away by the participation this year! A huge thank you to all who took the time to report observations during the summer!!” they wrote on Facebook. “We truly appreciate the help and hope folks will join in next summer too. A full summary will be completed and posted to our website in the coming months as part of TWRA’s annual turkey status report. Visit https://www.tn.gov/…/twra/hunting/big-game/turkey.html… to find past reports.

#tnwildlife.”

Too Many Turkeys in Wyoming Causing Issues

While Tennessee is looking to know more about the birds, Wyoming residents want to know less. The birds have been causing chaos in the state, and people are over it.

Terry Asay, the city’s building inspector and the person in charge of the planning department, shared that people find as many as 40 turkeys at a time. They’re noisy and leave droppings everywhere, much to residents’ dismay.

“They’re a messy animal,” Asay said. “There are a lot of them and they’re gaining in number, you can tell. They start flocking together.”

The birds are game animals, so unfortunately, the city can’t do much about them.

“There are some people out there that love them and that’s fine, but they’re feeding them and they tend to flock in one area,” Asay said.

Asay shares everyone’s complaints to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. They do have jurisdiction over game animals, and they have tried trapping and relocating them in the past.

“We need a big space where we can bait them under our nets,” Buffalo game warden Seeman said. “It means putting bait out and the net’s huge, so we need an adequate space to set up.”

Two years ago, they trapped and relocated about 60 turkeys. It was not easy, though.

“Once you drop the net, you might catch 20 and the next time they’re real skittish,” he said.