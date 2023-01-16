Tennessee Congressman Accuses US Government of ‘Huge’ UFO Cover-up

Mere months after the Pentagon assured the public it would take UFO sightings more seriously, a Republican congressman from Tennessee accused the US government of a “huge cover-up” regarding a rise in UFOs.

On January 12, the Office for the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) published an unclassified report on UFOs. In it, however, they defined these objects as “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAP) instead of the long-used term “unidentified flying object.”

In the report, government officials acknowledged over 500 UAP sightings, a whopping 366 more than the previous year. Of those sightings, officials deemed more than half “unremarkable,” per the report. Rather than alien spacecraft, the majority were categorized as “balloon-like entities” or airborne clutter, like plastic bags and drones.

Some, however, couldn’t be so easily identified. According to officials, these “appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis.”

Five-hundred UFO sightings (or, at the very least, 171) seems like a staggering number. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), however, claims the rabbit hole goes far deeper. If the congressman is to be believed, in fact, the government has been involved in a large-scale UFO cover-up operation for decades.

“We’ve been covering this up since the 40s,” he told NewsNation following the release of the government report. Burchett then added that he doesn’t “trust [the] government, [and] there’s an arrogance about it. I think the American public can handle it.”

Congressman Claims Certain UFO Sightings Have No Earthly Explanation, Lending Weight to Cover-up Theory

Rep. Burchett highlighted that some of the UFO sightings could be attributed to mundane objects. Many, however, involved vehicles capable of maneuvers far beyond the abilities of any known civilian or military aircraft. Not to mention, the maneuvers displayed by these aircraft would surely result in the death of any human occupants.

“If you were human and made the turns that have been seen in some of this footage, you would literally turn into a ketchup packet,” Burchett said. “I mean, you would be gone.”

The congressman called for the government to “release everything,” explaining, “we need to find out what’s going on.”

That includes “a craft which I believe at some point […] we have obtained some materials that are not of this world that are being studied by different members of industry I’ve been told,” he said.

“Man, this thing is a huge cover-up, for whatever reason,” Burchett said of the government’s secret UFO knowledge. “And, you know, I just feel like America is ready. We need to know and to stop with all of the shenanigans.”

In the report, the DNI claimed that the UFO sightings were largely from US military aircraft, not part of a government cover-up. They could pose a safety risk, as it’s possible for a UAP to collide with a US aircraft. As of now, however, there are no reported collisions between authorized aircraft and those “operating outside of air traffic control standards and instruction.”