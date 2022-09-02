Tennessee Man Goes Missing on Alaskan Hunting Trip, Authorities Launch Search

Authorities and an anxious son are currently searching for a Tennessee man who went missing while on an Alaskan hunting trip. According to reports, his loved ones first reported him missing on Saturday. Now, a search and rescue team is looking for 61-year-old Steve Keel of Dover, Tennessee.

According to the Facebook group “Missing In Fairbanks, Alaska,” the Tennessee native arrived in Alaska on August 20th. Those in his hunting group last saw him on August 27th when he ventured away from the campsite to get supplies. However, according to those with him, he never returned.

At the time, Keel and his friends had planned to go on an exciting caribou hunting excursion. They were also camping in a remote area of Alaska.

According to news reports, Keel’s son is now making the trip from Dover to Alaska, hoping to find his missing father. According to the Facebook group, his father’s campsite was off Dalton Highway, south of Deadhorse, at mile marker 336.5.

Alaskan authorities identify Tennesse man who fell over cruise ship

Coincidentally, police have also identified another Tennessee man that went missing off a cruise ship near Juneau on Monday night.

According to authorities, the victim was a 31-year-old man from Tennessee named Lorenzo Anthony Holmes Jr. He worked on the cruise ship as an entertainer on Holland America’s Koningsdam, where he’d been employed since May.

In a released video, viewers can see a person on board climbing over the ship’s railing. Witnesses on another cruise ship saw something fall into the water, followed by pleas for help. Holland America stated that the fall was likely intentional.

Later, the Coast Guard searched the area but could not locate the man.

“Without a body, you know, there’d be nothing to go to the medical examiner’s office,” Juneau Police Lt. Krag Campbell said at the time. “They wouldn’t make any ruling.”

Campbell said that because the eyewitnesses and ships are in motion, investigating will take some extra investigating. The Coast Guard suspended its search just before noon on Tuesday.

“We searched for 38 nautical miles around the area for approximately 11 hours and concluded that with no results, we would end the search,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Ian Gray.

Gray said that at 10:45 p.m. Monday, Holland America reported that a man had gone missing and “potentially gone overboard” from a cruise ship.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau launched a response boat 20 minutes later. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Sitka joined the search after midnight.

In a statement from Tuesday, Holland America said camera footage showed that a crew member “likely went overboard intentionally.” The cruise line also clarified that the man went missing from the Koningsdam. In an earlier statement, the Coast Guard said the report came from the Eurodam.