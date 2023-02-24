‘Tennessee’s Yellowstone’ Has a Happy Ending with Family’s Victory Over City Development: UPDATE

As Tennessee’s answer to Yellowstone celebrates hard-won victory, seventh generation farmer and rancher Andy Ligon finally has good news to share.

“Our farm means absolutely everything to us,” Andy, who works their Cloydland Farm alongside his father, Bill, beamed over the phone. “It has been my heart and soul for my entire life.”

After raucous pushback and public outcry, Mount Juliet City Commissioners would vote to keep their hands out of the Ligon family land. Afterwards, Andy reached out for a catch-up in February, and it’s better news than even the Duttons could expect.

Tennessee’s ‘Yellowstone’ Gets a Happy Ending (For Now)

On Monday, Jan. 23, officials met and passed a resolution supporting the Northern Connector road to be South Greenhill Road, and in kind, to not support the road through the Ligon farm. The project would’ve decimated sections of their land, rendering much of it useless at worst and separated and unusable at best.

“We have the support of our City’s elected officials at this time,” he continued. “My uncle, Jim Ligon, father, Bill Ligon, and I attended this meeting. It was a huge relief and blessing to have heard the outcome. We are truly grateful for the Commissioner’s decision. However, this decision is bittersweet, as my father voiced.”

As Andy explained, “The sweet part is that four commissioners see the value of preserving farmland and using an existing road that is already there. The bitter part is that the resolution is nonbinding and can be changed.”

‘Man will choose to take what you’ve built, rather than try to build it for himself‘

In short, their land dispute is over for now. But as we’ve seen in the Yellowstone franchise’s reflection of agricultural reality, the fight over land is man’s eternal struggle. Harrison Ford‘s Jacob Dutton said it best in Episode 2 of 1923:

“Man will choose to take what you’ve built, rather than try to build it for himself.”

Among the treasures their land protects is the Ligon family’s original farmhouse. This remarkable homestead, standing since 1791, is now part of the National Registry of Historic Places.

Tennessee’s Yellowstone: The Ligon family’s original farmhouse, Mt. Juliet, TN. Built in 1791 and in the National Registry of Historic Places. (Photo credit: Andy Ligon to Outsider)

More central to their way of life are the thousands of livestock and poultry supported by their vast acreage. Which are, in turn, central to the lives of thousands of Tennesseans through the food we eat.

Now, Andy, his uncle and father can all rest easy. They can keep doing what their family does best: feeding the rest of us. With the support of both local and state officials alongside an outraged public, here’s to hoping that dynamic holds firm.

‘It is truly humbling just how much the community is in support of us‘

“We definitely would not have this joy in our hearts without the communities, our elected officials, and your support. Your article played a huge role in spreading the word about our farm, our history, and our roles in the community,” Andy relayed of Outsider’s initial Yellowstone-comparative report on the Ligon’s Tennessee land.

Tennessee’s Yellowstone: A Cloydland farm sheep herd during winter. (Photo credit: Andy Ligon to Outsider)

“It is truly humbling just how much the community is in support of us,” Andy lauded.

After talking with TN Senator Mark Pody, his constituents, and various City Officials, Andy discovered that the Ligon story was well known at both local and state levels. “That could not have happened without social and news media,” he lauded.

“My only Christmas wish this year was to save our farm. That wish was granted and then some.”

As it did this past January, the plight of Tennessee’s Ligons solidifies the power of Yellowstone‘s reality-based fiction. People are watching Taylor Sheridan‘s universe unfold. Everyone‘s watching. And once they caught wind of what Mt. Juliet proposed to the Ligons, they cared; changing the future of a family that’s given our state so much of their past.

To help keep the Ligon’s Cloydland farm secure, please consider signing their Change.org Petition here.