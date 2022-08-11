Texas Christian University Student Reportedly Killed by Being Pushed Off Boat Onto Propeller

Five Texas Christian University students are now facing criminal charges for the 2019 death of a fellow student after one allegedly pushed him off a boat.

According to a witness, she saw the victim, Jack Elliot, fall from the bow of a boat after Delaney Brennan pushed him. Just before the fall, they were flirting while out on the waters of Lake Travis, a manmade lake in Austin, Texas, in October 2019.

According to reports, the two had been kissing when she gave him a ‘playful shove’ that saw him go overboard. Tragically, after he hit the water, he slammed into the boat’s propeller. As a result, he drowned in the water.

Once authorities launched an investigation into the tragic incident, those who were there tried to hide the truth by lying to investigators. However, the truth has since been uncovered after Elliot’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2020.

Elle Weber, another witness during that fateful day, revealed in a sworn statement that “Delaney and Jack were at the front of the boat, flirting and kissing.” She added: “She gave Jack a playful little shove and he fell off the boat.”

In an affidavit, another witness said Brennan kept saying: “He fell! I didn’t mean to push him” after the incident.

Brennan is now one of five students facing criminal charges after a Texas court concluded they attempted to cover up what actually transpired that day.

In addition, a court has since indicted Brennan on a felony charge of tampering with evidence by aiding in deleting a cellphone video. As a result, she could face up to 10 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Texas Christian University students admit to covering up the truth in boating tragedy

Brennan will appear before a judge for a pre-trial on August 17. Mystery shrouded the case as many wondered how Elliot exactly fell into the water.

Before Elliot met his demise, 12 students from Texas Christian University were enjoying an afternoon on the boat. Unfortunately, what was initially a day of water sports and fun quickly became a nightmare for Elliot’s family.

Months later, Weber admitted she had not told the authorities the truth. “I was scared and in shock about what happened,” she admitted. “I wish it had not happened and I wish I’d told police everything the first time.”

Following his death in October 2019, Brennan also posted a tribute to him on her Instagram.

She wrote: “Jack Elliot was one of the best people I’ve ever met. He never failed to put a smile on my face, no matter the situation. And after only being best friends with him for two months, we formed such a special bond/friendship that I will cherish forever.”

She continued, “I love you endlessly with my whole heart and miss you so so so much.” The lawsuit, led by Elliott’s family in an attempt to get concrete answers was later settled privately and confidentially.

However, a grand jury decided that those involved had a criminal case to answer for. Now, five students will undergo a pre-trial.

One of the fathers who attended the meeting days after the accident had some words of advice for the students: “If you don’t tell the truth … it comes back to bite you in the a**.”