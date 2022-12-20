Texas Community Bands Together to Save Barred Owl From Fishing Line

When an owl needed human intervention after it found itself hanging helplessly, a Texas community didn’t think twice. According to McKinney, Texas resident Mandy West, she saw a barred owl hanging on a fishing line from a tree, she recruited help from local authorities.

When she saw the innocent creature exposed, she knew she had to get to safety. At the time, it dangled vulnerably by its wing over a pond.

After several phone calls, officers with McKinney Animal Services arrived at the scene to rescue the barred owl.

However, the rescue team wasn’t alone. Instead, the whole neighborhood wanted to help. For instance, a neighbor brought out a tree-trimming tool. Someone else brought out their own kayak while another ran to the community pool to get a rescue pole.

“Everyone came out to help,” West said about the surreal moment. “It was a neighborhood effort.”

When animal officers arrived, they knew they needed to work quickly if they wanted to save the barred owl. Once they got there, they realized the water beneath the owl was freezing and it was deeper than they initially thought.

“It was freezing but it was worth it,” said McKinney Animal Services officer Shelby Atkins.

According to Atkins, the community coming together really helped the rescue team be successful. “They just kept bringing us random tools,” she said. “It was a joint effort, the community was great.”

Distressed owl could’ve ended up in dire straits had it not been for Texas community

After getting the owl, rescue officials moved it to Blackland Prairie Raptor Center (BPRC) for medical attention from veterinarians.

Per reports from Hailey LeBaron, raptor rehabilitation manager at BPRC, the partnership within the community and a fast-acting rescue team made all the difference in what could’ve been a devastating ending for the owl.

Currently, officials are watching the owl closely at the raptor center. However, they believe the animal has a long journey ahead. The owl needs round-the-clock care with daily bandage changes and physical therapy.

After it is successfully treated, officials will release the owl in a limited activity enclosure. Later, once it’s worked up its strength, it will be released into a bigger space. Currently, the facility has 24 birds of prey they’re actively taking care of in hopes of full rehabilitation.

“All are pretty intensive,” LeBaron admitted of the patients. “They will be here about three or four months each.”

However, for the birds that can never fully recover, they get a new purpose. The birds transition as raptor ambassadors and help officials teach people about the birds of prey and their needs.

According to their website, BPRC is a non-profit organization that heavily needs its community to continue working.