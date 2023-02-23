Texas Firefighter Rescues Prized Calf From 40-Foot Well

When a volunteer fire department received a late-night call last week, they knew to be ready for anything. They could never have guessed, however, that the frantic call wasn’t for a human but a prized breeding calf from a Texas ranch, the young bull trapped at the bottom of a century-old well.

On Friday, February 17, volunteer firefighter Martjin Verschueren had finished a long day at work and was preparing for a night of relaxation with a friend. As the pair headed to a nearby restaurant, however, Verschueren received a message from the fire chief. Abandoning his plans, the firefighter headed to Crosswind Ranch for a rescue mission instead.

“It was quite an adventure that I will never forget,” Verschueren told FOX 56. “At the moment, it feels kind of unrealistic, like a dream.”

Verschueren not only holds a deep pride for his work as a firefighter but grew up on his grandfather’s farm in Belgium, instilling within him a great love of agriculture and caring for cattle. As such, this was a particularly significant mission for the fireman.

Jason Davis, owner of the Texas ranch, reported that his prized breeding calf had somehow fallen down a 40-foot-deep well on the property. Though the animal survived the fall, he was terrified, anxious bellows echoing from the seemingly bottomless pit in the dark.

It took a little brainstorming and a lot of “redneck ingenuity” from both Davis and the firemen, but the group eventually rigged a pulley system using the adjustable arm of one of the large pieces of machinery on the ranch.

Using their contraption, they could carefully lower a firefighter down the well, allowing him to attach the ropes to the calf and pull it to safety – in theory.

Thanks to his wiry build, Verschueren’s colleagues unanimously chose him as the well-delving firefighter. “He was our 2022 rookie of the year,” Comanche VFD Chief Jeffrey Jacinto said. “Martijn is always willing to respond. Maybe that’s another reason he got volun-told to go down the well.”

With little room to breathe, let alone maneuver his long body, Verschueren plunged down the five-foot wide well, eventually touching the bottom. From there, the Texas firefighter used a utility bag as a makeshift harness to lift the calf. They could only hope the young animal didn’t have any injuries that would be exacerbated by the movement.

Drawing from his experience as a farmer, Verschueren put his fingers in the calf’s mouth to trigger suckling. This distracted the animal long enough for the firefighter to fit the harness and double-check the straps. After carefully pulling the calf from the well, the firefighters lowered the ropes again to bring Verschueren to safety as well.

“As soon as [the calf] hit the ground, he wanted to run off but swung back to me,” Davis said. “It took us a little while to get him unhooked. But then he walked off, momma called him by the fence, he got to nursing and that was that.”