texas-man-dies-after-colliding-with-deer-on-atv

A Texas man lost his life recently in California after his ATV collided with a deer while riding in Rusk County. Officials note that the man had been riding on a local trail along a popular route when the deadly accident occurred. The victim was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle upon impact. The rider was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

According to officials, the victim in the crash has been identified as a 57-year-old man. However, the victim’s official identity has yet to be revealed at this point. A spokesperson for the Texas DNR notes that the man was driving the ATV along the Chippewa Trail road. This is a route located in the popular trail areas within the Big Bend township. And, it was along these routes when the vehicle collided with the deer, notes DNR Recreational Warden Peter Wetzel.

Officials with the DNR and local law-enforcement agencies note that the man was ejected from the recreational trail vehicle. Many of the deadly injuries sustained by the victim include extensive head wounds. Officials note the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. The 57-year-old victim was soon airlifted by helicopter to the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire. However, he did not survive the injuries and was declared dead the next day.

Wayward Deer Causes Indiana Driver To Swerve, Slamming Into Home

Recently, one Indiana driver made a major overcorrection when swerving to avoid a wayward deer that had found itself on the roadway. According to a report via WHIO TV, the driver of the vehicle swerved to avoid the deer to avoid a collision with the wild animal. However, this move sent the vehicle careening off the roadway crashing into the front of a family home.

The vehicle left a massive hole in the front of the brick home as the car sat half in the house and half outside. Thankfully, however, no one was injured in the major accident.

Authorities responded to the accident, which looks like it caused extensive damage to both the car and the Whitewater Indiana home. Authorities are quick to note that all involved walked away from the crash. The residents of the home and the driver of the vehicle did not face any extensive bodily injuries. And, chances are the deer faced a lot of luck, very likely walking away from the terrifying event unscathed.