Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake

Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident.

While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”

CBS7 also reported that several residents in Midland, Texas shared videos of the earthquake’s impact on their homes. “I’m not going to lie, I was kind of scared because it kept going,” Morgan continued. “This one was longer and definitely stronger than anything I’ve ever felt.”

Gary Ford, a resident of Abilene, Texas, also spoke about how the quake impacted his area. He is 150 miles from Morgan. “All of sudden, while I was working on my computer, I heard a noise like something was coming through the wall in the room next to me,” he said. Luckily, Ford said that his home didn’t sustain any damage.

However, Morgan said that while her home was left unscathed, she lost some Christmas decorations during the latest Texas quake. “We lost a couple of ornaments but nothing major.”

West Texas Experienced a 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Last Month

Last month, West Texas experienced the same situation when a 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the area. As previously reported, the earthquake hit the west-southwest area of Mentone, Texas. This is notably 35 minutes northwest of Pecos. The quake hit at a depth of around 5.5 miles. Following the quake, there were eight aftershocks with a 4.1 magnitude.

Following the November 2022 quake, Texas oil and gas agency as well as the Texas Railroad Commission investigated the incident. The quake was deemed the largest recorded in the state since 1995. “It felt like a truck hit the house,” resident David Shifflett stated. “Sounded like a real high wind came up.”

Hugh Daigle, an associate professor in the petroleum and geosystems engineering department at the University of Texas at Austin, spoke to the Texas Standard about the November 2022 quake.

“That’s exactly right. So between Jan. 1 of 2017 and Oct. 20 of 2021, they recorded 42 of these events greater than magnitude 3.5,” Daigle explained. “And based on the locations of those events, they drew a contour map around the east and established this area. And they said, ‘okay, this is a problematic area and we need to address the seismicity that’s going on here.’”

The quake last month was dubbed the third-strongest one to ever hit the state of Texas. The strongest quake to be reported in Texas was the 6.0 earthquake with an epicenter in Valentine, Texas. This happened in August 1931. The earliest recorded quake in the state was in February 1847 in Sequin, Texas and that was a magnitude of 3.6. It was also reported that since 1847, more than 200 quakes over 3.0 on the Richter scale have been documented.