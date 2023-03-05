Texas Woman Fined For Illegally Keeping Alligator In Her Backyard

A 7-foot-long American alligator was recently discovered cooped up in a Texas woman’s fenced-in backyard. Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda, Texas, just south of Austin. The woman was keeping it as a pet but did not have the proper permits to keep the alligator. She claims to have had the gator for more than two decades.

Texas law allows people to keep alligators if they are farming, educating, or using them for zoological reasons. People can’t have gators as pets. The woman told the authorities she was volunteering at the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels, Texas, and she stole an alligator egg.

“Alligators will have a nest of 50, 60 eggs at a time. So, it would have been very easy for someone to take an egg or a hatchling home, just kind of without anyone noticing,” said Jarrod Forthman with the Animal World & Snake Farm. The gator is now back at the same farm the egg got stolen from.“You know, my heart goes out to her, but we’re going to give her gator a good home,” he said.

The woman will pay $1,000 for illegally having the alligator. Charges for stealing the egg are past the statute of limitations. She said she plans to visit the alligator here at the farm it’s now at.

A roughly 4-foot-long alligator recently popped up in New York City. The reptile was first seen floating around a lake in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on Sunday morning. Park officials were able to quickly pull the animal out of the water after it was first spotted. An evaluation of the alligator by caretakers at the Bronx Zoo is currently ongoing.

A local District Council Member named Joseph Puleo spoke to the New York Post about the incident. “We were notified by someone who saw it,” he said. “It wasn’t moving really at all.” Park officials were able to quickly locate the animal near the park’s Duck Island at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

People nearby shared their thoughts on the situation too. A local man by the name of Moses said “If I saw that gator, I would have kicked it back in the water! It shouldn’t be in a lake. Animals are like people, you know?” A man fishing in the area was a bit startled as well. He’s just glad he didn’t hook the gator by mistake, saying “I don’t think I’d get it in, that’s for sure. I’d cut the line and get the hell out of here.”

Meghan Lalor, a spokesperson for NYC Parks addressed the alligator’s discovery in an official email. “Thankfully, no one was harmed, and the animal is being evaluated,” she said. “In this case, the animal was found very lethargic and possibly cold-shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates,” said Lalor. She also thanked the city Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers for their quick response to the situation.