Texas Woman Stores Hundreds of ‘Cold-Stunned’ Bats in Her Attic

A woman in Texas stored hundreds of “cold-stunned” bats in her attic after rescuing them from a frozen bridge. They had fallen from the bridge where they were nesting in the frigid temperatures.

The Houston Humane Society rescued about 1,602 Mexican free-tailed bats, according to a report from CNN. They fell from two different bridges when the temperature dropped sharply recently during a cold snap.

“So they were just shriveled up, very small, little things on the ground,” said Mary Warwick, the wildlife director at the Houston Humane Society. “They didn’t look alive at the time at all. I went to my car and dumped out some boxes […] and took the box down to underneath the bridge and just started putting the bats in the box.

“Once they get that cold they go into hypothermic shock,” Warwick explained. “They can’t hold on anymore. Their body shuts down and their feet release from under the bridge or crevice of the bridge and they fall.”

Warwick kept the bats in her attic until the cold snap passed. She showed CNN footage of thousands of bats in little pop-up tents in the attic. A lot of them were up and moving around. Warwick shared that they’re doing great since their stint in the cold.

The Humane Society recently released 600 bats at Waugh Drive Bridge in Houston, where they live in a colony there. Warwick shared her love of bats with CNN, saying that a lot of the time in media, they are made out to be the villains. “But,” she said, “they’re just the cutest little things.”

Waugh Drive Bridge Bats in Houston, TX: When To See Them

The rescued bats are part of a colony that lives under the Waugh Drive Bridge in Houston, TX. Each night it’s possible to see them swarm from under the bridge, emerging to catch their prey.

Designated viewing areas make sure you get the best seat in the house. The bridge is located in Buffalo Bayou Park, nearly two miles west of downtown Houston. Approximately 250,000 Mexican free-tailed bats live under the bridge, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. Most of the bats reside under the bridge through the winter, coming out during warm evenings.

The best places to view the Buffalo Bayou bats are the southeast viewing platform next to the bridge along Allen Parkway, the northeast bank of the bayou near Memorial Drive, and along the east sidewalk on the bridge looking straight down into the bayou channel.

The bats usually emerge on warm nights year-round. When the temperature drops below 50 degrees, though, they rarely emerge from the bridge crevices. Additionally, there are Bat Chats on the bridge with members of the Houston Area Bat Team every Friday from March through October. If you live in Houston and love bats, or just want to know more about them, maybe check out the Waugh Drive Bridge colony.