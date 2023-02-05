Texas Zoo Lets Visitors Name a Cockroach After an Ex Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Sick and tired of Valentine’s Day and the relentless deluge of hearts, flowers, and warm, fuzzy feelings that come along with it? Want to commemorate the day in a slightly more spiteful way? Well, with a visit to the San Antonio Zoo, you can. To help those going into Love Day feeling scorned rather than softhearted, the Texas zoo encourages visitors to name cockroaches after their exes.

For the low price of $5 (or more, if you’re feeling generous), you can participate in the zoo’s annual “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser. In doing so, you get to name a cockroach after your ex and receive a digital Valentine’s Day card in commemoration.

The best part? Your ex will receive a digital card as well, informing them that they share a name with a repulsive insect.

If roaches aren’t your thing, the San Antonio Zoo offers rodents and veggies as potential candidates as well. Regardless of the pest (or plant) you choose, the donation will go toward supporting the zoo’s “vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world.”

Those feeling extra scornful can boost their donation to $150. With the special upgrade, your ex-partner of choice receives a personalized video message showing their cockroach, rodent, or vegetable as it’s devoured by an animal. Fun!

Texas Zoo Sparks Nationwide Cockroach Craze on Valentine’s Day

According to Cyle Perez, the zoo’s director of public relations, the light-hearted event is always a hit. Last year alone, they received more than 8,000 donations from all 50 states and over 30 different countries. And as it turns out, 2022 was rough for a lot of us. This year is on track to beat even those staggering numbers.

“Right now, we are on track to break last year’s record, with ‘Zach,’ ‘Ray’ and ‘Adam’ being the most submitted ex-names so far,” Perez said.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that “Cry Me a Cockroach” is far from the only anti-Love Day event. In New York, the Bronx Zoo offers visitors a “name a roach” program as well. By participating in theirs, the offending ex receives a tote bag or tumbler emblazoned with a cockroach, along with a note informing them of their new namesake.

Down in El Paso, cockroaches named after exes are fed to other animals at the zoo, including iguanas, skinks, and meerkats. Meanwhile, the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Pennsylvania offers crickets rather than roaches. They, too, feed the newly named critters to their animals, though. And post weekly videos depicting the gruesome meals.

Now, you may be thinking, what did the bugs do to deserve being named after Zach?! If that’s the case, the Maui Humane Society and Berkley Animal Center of South Carolina have you covered. Rather than insects, they offer litter boxes, on which donors can put their ex’s names. Come February 14, the resident cats will take care of the rest.