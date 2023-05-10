That’s a piebald black bear, not a panda, in first-of-its-kind footage

Piebald black bears are exceptionally rare, to the point that this footage just captured in Washington state may be the first in history.

This is truly incredible to behold. In my many years of studying black bears, I’ve never come across a single video of a piebald black bear. A piebald animal will have a patchwork of their species’ “normal” coloration and other colors (most often white). It’s a genetic condition that, with a black bear, can result in a panda-like appearance of stark black & white.

Or, as is shown in the only photo of a piebald black bear I’ve been able to find, the coloration can be a mixture of the rarer brown and blonde colorations that “cinnamon” black bears sport out west.

In this instance, however, we’re looking at what gives the illusion of an escaped two-toned beast in Washington state. Is that a panda? A cow? A huge wild boar? It’s none of those things. It is, without a doubt, a native, piebald black bear wandering its forest home:

Originally uploaded by TikTok’s NativeDude1, his footage comes courtesy of one of his trail cameras in the Shoalwater Bay Reservation. He is of the Shoalwater Bay Tribe himself near Tokeland, WA, and a hunter, gatherer, and Tribal Council member.

Further trail cam footage on his profile shows ample black bears, elk and deer, and on this video, he cites the “spirit bear” and “Kermode bear” before citing the “piebald black bear” on display.

Many Native peoples across North America hold stories and deep connections to spirit bears. This name is also given to the Kermode bear, a subspecies of the American black bear native to northern British Columbia, Canada. And it is this subspecies that highlights how rare the piebald condition is for American black bears.

What is the difference between piebald, leucistic, and albino black bears?

While commonly called “albino” black bears, this is incorrect. The Kermode bear is leucistic, resulting in their lovely light blonde coloration.

Leucistic animals can have be entirely one light color, or they can have irregular patches while keeping normal coloration elsewhere. The latter is the case for the Washington piebald black bear above. They are about a 50/50 even split, and when an animal features a patchwork of white-to-normal coloration like this, piebald becomes the correct, defining term. This is also referred to as the “piebald effect” of leucism.

In kind, piebald refers to a form of leucism and not a different condition altogether. If this bear were predominantly white or blonde like a Kermode bear, we would call them leucistic. And both are caused by entirely different conditions than albinism.

Leucism is the result of a genetic imbalance or improper nutrition. Albinism, however, is a genetic mutation of the genes that produce melanin within an animal. Melanin controls the pigmentation, or color, of an animal. Its absence makes their skin to fur (or feathers), claws, nails, eyes, and so-forth appear pale. In true albino animals, this typically manifests in a white body with pink-ish features.

Pink eyes, noses, claws, etc. are typically present and prominent in true albinos; none of which feature in the Kermode bear or piebald black bears.

Albino coloration is also present at birth. Leucism, however, can develop later in life/over time and is the result of defects in pigment cells that arise during an animal’s development.

Unlike cervids (deer, elk, moose), bears are not prone to these conditions. Piebald, leucistic, and albino deer crop up on a yearly basis – as do sightings. But this black bear? He’s truly one in a million.