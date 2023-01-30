The Fascinating Story Of America’s First Game Warden

The story of America’s first game warden is absolutely fascinating. A story about the life and times of Guy Morrel Bradley was initially published by Mossy Oak. Bradley was initially born in Chicago, but his family moved to the small town of Flamingo deep in the Florida Everglades when he was a young boy. In 1885 he was just 15 years old when both he and his older brother had joined in on several expeditions throughout the Florida Keys collecting feathered skins from birds to sell in the plume trade.

Demand for plumage from elegant birds by hatmakers and fashionistas increased steadily throughout the 19th Century, and by 1886 it was estimated that nearly 5 million birds a year were killed for their feathers. For context, the crown feathers of some birds at the time were worth as much per ounce as gold.

In 1900, the Lacey Act was instituted by Congress, which outlawed the commercial trade of wildlife in the United States. The law federally criminalized the very same actions Guy Morrell Bradley participated in earlier in his life. Having seen the devastation the plume trade was having on bird populations, Bradley was determined to help make it stop.

In 1903, the American Ornithologists Union and the Florida Audubon Society officially hired Bradley to help halt the wholesale slaughter of birds for their plumage. Bradley earned a monthly stipend of $35 for his new job. His work often involved him navigating a sailboat by himself throughout the islands and keys along the coast of South Florida.

Guy Morrel Bradley Becomes America’s First Game Warden

As he grew into his new role, Bradley essentially became America’s very first game warden. He took on public speaking engagements to promote the value of conservation. He posted signs about prohibited activities, created a network of informants, and hired assistants.

It was a dangerous job though. Not only did he have to deal with shark-infested waters, swarms of mosquitoes, and saltwater crocodiles. He also had to deal with the vast syndicates of wealthy plume collectors that the passage of the Lacey Act had just turned into criminals and outlaws.

America’s First Game Warden Was Killed In Action In 1905

While doing everything he could to protect South Florida’s bird populations, Bradley sometimes found himself in gun fights. His house was set on fire. His boats were sabotaged, and he even started to receive death threats. Sadly all those conflicts boiled over on July 8th, 1905. Bradley was shot by a well-known feather-trading outlaw named Walter Smith.

After mortally wounding Bradley, Smith put Bradley back in a boat and shoved him out to sea to die in the Gulf of Mexico. Bradley’s work was used as a model for other game wardens who took on similar jobs though. A man named Columbus McLeod undertook the same type of work as Bradley in West Florida. He was also killed while on the job. Pressly Reeves, another game warden in South Carolina was ambushed and killed by plume collectors in 1905 as well.

The assassination of America’s first 3 game wardens made national news though and sparked significant changes. By 1910, most states in the U.S. had begun banning hats made from bird feathers and wild plumage. The bird-based fashion statements were eventually federally banned as well. With demand for feathers falling apart, so too did the supply chain. In the years following Bradley’s death, while protecting birds, those species started to recover and flourish again. In 1988 the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation established the Guy Bradley Award which recognizes the accomplishments of the country’s most outstanding state and federal wildlife patrol officers.