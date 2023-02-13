This Doomsday Prepper Is A Must-Watch Mountain Man With Stockpiles for Days

We’re all a little crazy. That means no judgment here. I’m pretty crazy so I’m never judgemental. But these people might be a little extra crazy. Not saying it’s good or bad. Just calling a spade a spade for what it’s worth. Anytime you start venturing deep into the life and times of preppers in the “Ozarks,” you know stuff is bound to go off the rails potentially. That’s not a knock on these people or the region at all, it’s just a reality check on some wild stuff. These preppers might be off the rails, but at least they believe in something. I’m not trying to get shot, so I’m staying complimentary of whatever they got going on.

The video opens with a theoretical “stick up” and the response that goes along with it. I’m all on board with being prepared for anything. Guys started throwing out claims like “Jesus wasn’t a pu**”y” though, and I started scratching my head a little bit. They had my curiosity. Now they got my attention… “Gun positive” and not “gun crazy” is their claim though. I guess I can get on board with these preppers in that regard though. Luckily VICE has an almost 19-minute video that just details all the wildness these people perpetuate though.

Is The World Ending? These Preppers Say Yeah.

The video details people going back to the year 1,000 that thought the world was ending. No matter the circumstances though, I reckon it’s good to be a prepper like these folks. They address the all-important question, “should you be afraid?” The answer? No, probably not. Just chill.

AGAIN! THE MOST IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM THIS VIDEO IS “JUST CHILL!“… Probably don’t be afraid. Probably don’t be scared. Again. Probably calm down. Probably JUST CHILL, y’all …

But there are some wild ass corners of the internet where there is a caffeine-filled sense of urgency that makes some people think “the grid” might fully be offline within days. The ringleader of this circus appears to be a fella named “Pastor Joe.”

He founded a “prepper retreat.” While the basis of the community is “classified” and whimsical, the finer details of whatever it takes to be a prepper are all up to remain “classified.” Their community motto seems to be “everybody carries a Glock,” which is elusively respectable. (Again though folks, JUST CHILL)… They never show off all their guns, but they show enough to be obvious about the fact that you can “drive a screw into a piece of wood with a hammer, but that’s not the best tool to do that with.”

“We’re Good Guys!” Says The Leader Of The Preppers

Prepper Joe explained we’re good guys. He talks about how a scaled-down firearm like a .22 is still good to technically take down anything in North America. But then he goes on to explain that if the fight is something bigger, you want a bigger gun.

The mindset of these folks is probably best summed up with this simple quote… “We’re the good guys. I think you’re probably a good guy. We don’t get to pick when bad things happen. But bad things happen. We’re not going to walk around starting stuff with anybody. But we don’t control the bad guys.” Good guy, bad guy, or ugly guy, these preppers believe in something. Respectable to some degree, I guess.

With that in mind, they always stay prepared for a gunfight with a dumbass.

What Are The “Crazy People” In The Ozarks Preparing For?

While being prepared for an emergency makes sense, this group of preppers is probably more biblically focused than the usual member of the American public. They seem to think that multiple locations in the U.S. are going to be nuked. If that happens, I guess this crew is ready for whatever. I’ll probably just go out on a High Note if shit ever hits the fan to that degree though.

I’m running out of words to describe the good, the bad, and the ugly regarding of this crew of preppers, though. So just watch the video and make up your own opinions. I’m not trying to be “dealt with,” if ya know what I mean. But to be honest, JUST CHILL!!!!!!