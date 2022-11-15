This Is Where You Are Most Likely to Hit a Deer in Massachusetts: Report

According to a new report, deer collisions are increasing in Massachusetts. The report claims that deer collisions have risen to 1,656 incidents in 2021. That’s the highest on record since 2002, according to AAA. The study isolated the most common towns and counties where deer collisions occur, and here are the results.

Areas in Massachusetts With the Most Deer Collisions from Oct. to Dec. 2021

Towns

According to a report from WCVB out of Boston, these are the towns with the most deer crashes in a three-month period, October to December. The number of crashes is listed next to the name of the town.

Middleborough: 33

Westport: 32

Taunton: 31

Swansea: 22

Bolton/Freetown/Plymouth (tie): 19

Westford: 17

Rehoboth: 16

Easton/Norton/Weston (tie): 15

Counties

Similarly, the number of crashes in these particular counties is listed next to its name. These reports cover the same three-month time period and are courtesy of WCVB.

Bristol: 282

Middlesex: 277

Worcester: 261

Plymouth: 230

Essex: 139

Deer crashes are particularly common from October to December, during deer mating season. It’s best to take extra precautions around this time of year and be aware of what to do if a deer darts out onto the road.

Deer Causes 7-Car Pile-Up In Colorado After it Wanders Onto Interstate

A deer wandered onto Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 12. It caused a massive seven-car pile-up on the interstate, but, miraculously, no one was killed or even injured. The only fatality in the incident was the deer, who died at the scene.

The deer caused two multi-car collisions with seven cars in total. First responders arrived at the scene between the Garden of the Gods and the Fillmore exits on Interstate 25. There were multiple closures along the highway as well due to the incident.

New Study Suggests Permanent Daylight Saving Time Could Reduce

Deer are more active after dark, and a new study suggests that some deer collisions could be avoided as long as we’re not in permanent Standard Time. During Standard Time, as opposed to Daylight Saving Time, the sun sets earlier because we fall back an hour in November.

By switching to permanent Daylight Saving Time, we extend the amount of daylight and potentially reduce the number of collisions during the active months of October through December. A study published in Current Biology stated that if the US stuck with permanent Daylight Saving Time, about 37,000 fewer deer would be involved in car crashes. Additionally, there would be 33 fewer American deaths caused by collisions each year with the change. The switch would also reduce the number of related injuries by the thousands, and save billions of dollars in damages annually.